5 of the most useful cheat codes for missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has numerous helpful cheat codes for players who struggle with missions.

A sizable number of players like to use cheat codes to advance further through the game. Some of them do it for fun, whereas others do it out of necessity. Either way, some cheat codes are more valuable to use in missions than others.

A few cheat codes can remove any challenge the game poses, but that might be what the player wants. Cheat codes give users the power to do whatever they want, so players might as well take advantage of it.

Five GTA San Andreas cheat codes that are helpful during missions

5) Any of the weapon set cheat codes

Unless the player dates Katie Zhan or Barbara Schternvart (or have dated them in a previous run), they will lose their weapons when getting Wasted or Busted, respectively. This can become annoying for some players, especially if losing weaponry becomes a regular occurrence.

Fortunately, they can use any of the three weapon set cheat codes in GTA San Andreas to get some new weapons. It's terrific to use for missions, as the player will always have the gun they need.

4) Spawn Jetpack

Most GTA San Andreas players should know how versatile the Jetpack is in this game. It's easy to use, and it can get a player practically anywhere with its respectable speed and top-tier mobility. Unsurprisingly, those traits make it convenient to use in various GTA San Andreas missions.

There aren't many quick travel opportunities in this game, leaving most players having to get from point A to point B manually. Some vehicles excel in specific locations, but players can use the Jetpack almost anywhere.

3) Slow gameplay

Some cheat codes are boring but practical. Slow gameplay is the perfect example, as it slows everything down. Using it would help GTA San Andreas players who have a slow reaction time, particularly in missions that require quick responses from the player.

It can be difficult to fail missions with this cheat code activated, as one can usually tell what's going on around them. Likewise, one could use the fast gameplay cheat code for boring missions to get by them much quicker than usual.

2) Infinite Ammo

GTA San Andreas players who don't care about stockpiling on weapons and ammo will love this cheat code. The ability to shoot anything in sight without caring about one's ammunition makes the game noticeably easier.

One downside is that it can affect the game's audio, but that's a minor drawback, all things considered. The cheat code also eliminates the need to reload guns, saving the player ample time when playing through the game.

1) Infinite Health

Although it's absent in the GTA Trilogy, it's still one of GTA San Andreas's most infamous cheat codes. Naturally, it's also one of the most valuable ones to use during missions. The only ways to die with this cheat code on are:

Drowning

Explosions (including CJ being inside an exploding vehicle)

Fall damage

Police Maverick bullets

Most of these are non-issues in GTA San Andreas missions, and being immune to practically everything else makes it one of the most valuable cheat codes in the entire game.

Using it means that the players won't fail missions by getting Wasted anymore. Thus, most of the game's difficulty is non-existent. It's basically a better version of the Armor, Health, and $250K cheat code.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish