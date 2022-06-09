5 of the most useful vehicle features in GTA Online

Some vehicle features are far more helpful than others in GTA Online. Naturally, this means that some of them are far more desirable to have on one's ride than others. This article will specifically highlight the most useful vehicle features that new players should know about.

A vehicle feature is basically something that a car, motorcycle, helicopter, etc. has, but it is not something that every vehicle can have access to in GTA Online. A good example would be the Oppressor Mk II, which possesses the ability to hover in the air indefinitely.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

5 of the best vehicle features in GTA Online

1) Stealth Mode

A few select GTA Online vehicles have this vehicle feature (such as the Akula). It essentially hides the player's minimap icon, along with certain items such as Organization Supplies. It can also reduce their Wanted Level, making it useful for getting around the world.

The main downside is that players won't be able to use weapons while in stealth mode.

2) HSW Performance Upgrades

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have access to something known as HSW Performance Upgrades. They basically make select vehicles go substantially faster than before. An example would be:

Karin S95 (No HSW): 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) Karin S95 (With HSW): 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h)

This vehicle feature gives some rides a substantial advantage over others when it comes to races. If it's not disabled by the host, those with an HSW vehicle have a massive advantage in races (especially in races that focus on straight roads).

3) Weaponized Vehicle

Homing missiles are pretty broken in GTA Online, especially in a PVE setting. NPCs don't tend to use armored vehicles, so having a weaponized vehicle capable of destroying them in a second is extremely valuable. There are nearly a hundred options to choose from in this category, so it's not a niche category by any means.

Hence, new players should know that this vehicle feature is prevalent in the game. Being common doesn't mean it's bad. Rather, they should prepare for it. Having a weaponized vehicle is far more convenient than doing a traditional drive-by.

4) Bulletproof

The armored Kuruma is a popular choice (Image via Rockstar Games)

A bulletproof car can protect players from an NPC's barrage of bullets. This is more important than one might think, especially since GTA Online NPCs have nigh perfect accuracy. Having immunity to that form of damage is a major boon to any vehicle lucky enough to have this feature.

There are a few variations of this feature, with most of these cars only being bulletproof from the rear side (leaving the front and side exposed). This feature often correlates with durable vehicles that can withstand multiple explosions, but that's not always the case.

5) Flying & Hovering

The most infamous example (Image via Rockstar Games)

The power of flight is exceptionally valuable in GTA Online. A huge map might give players a lot to do in it, but it also means that getting from one destination to another can be a royal pain. That's where flying vehicles come in handy. However, some helicopters and planes can be a bit cumbersome to operate.

That's where specific vehicles like the Deluxo and Oppressor Mk II are useful. Both are small and extremely easy to use, giving them an advantage over traditional aircraft.

Using them in various set-up missions can be a huge timesaver, as their mobility is practically unmatched.

