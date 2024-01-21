5 most useless DLC cars ever added to GTA Online, ranked

Rockstar has added countless cars to GTA Online with their regular content updates, bolstering its already large roster of vehicles. Some vehicles have changed the game completely due to their unique features, like weapons or some other advanced futuristic technology. Many of these have also inflated the game's economy with extremely high pricing. However, not all DLC cars have been worth buying.

There are several cars from popular past GTA Online DLCs that the community avoids. There are many reasons, including inflated prices, inferior performance, and more. This article focuses on a few such cars that are considered quite useless and ranks them accordingly.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the worst DLC cars added to GTA Online

5) Vapid Aleutian

The Aleutian in GTA Online is a cool-looking SUV added with The Chop Shop update. However, the major reason why players should avoid this car is that there are better options, and it suffers from some bugs. The Enus Jubilee, for instance, beats it in almost every aspect.

It also comes with Imani Tech, is cheaper, can be equipped with machine guns, and has working bulletproof windows. The Aleutian was supposed to have bullet-resistant windows, according to the game files, but these don't work in-game. It also has a major visual bug, which prevents part of the headlights from lighting up.

4) Toundra Panthere

The Toundra Panthere is a one-of-a-kind sports car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It's the only car made by this particular manufacturer and is based on a rather niche sports car, the 2017 Alpine A110. However, apart from this, there's no other reason to buy the vehicle.

At $2,170,000, it's quite expensive, yet the performance is mediocre compared to other similarly priced sports cars. In an apparent attempt to force players to buy the vehicle, Rockstar made it available just twice for a brief period of time.

3) Mammoth Squaddie

The Squaddie is a military-themed vehicle added to GTA Online alongside the highly esteemed Cayo Perico DLC. However, this behemoth has no good features that make it worth buying. It's devoid of weapons, lacks heavy armor, and doesn't perform well.

On the other hand, the Patriot Mil-Spec is a better alternative in every way and even has Imani Tech features. The most surprising fact is that the Squaddie, despite being inferior to the Patriot Mil-Spec, costs almost the same, at $1,130,000. This makes it one of the worst SUVs in GTA Online.

2) Zirconium Journey II

The Journey II was added alongside the LS Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online in 2022. Fans expected to get an updated version of the Journey, which would be heavily customizable and available as a Personal Vehicle, unlike the original Pegasus exclusive. However, the Journey II only has some Livery options and the usual modifications like wheels and performance upgrades.

The original Journey has unique variants, as some would spawn with ladders or curtains. Players expected to recreate those variants using modifications with the Journey II, but again, this wasn't possible. Rockstar also left the rusted rims from the original Journey — a better vehicle — indicating the lack of effort.

1) Brute Police Riot

The Police Riot is not a new vehicle, but it was made purchasable in GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC. The car is heavily armored, and as a result, it's quite difficult to maneuver in traffic and has mediocre performance. This is expected of an armored SWAT van, as its defensive capabilities make it worth buying.

However, the Police Riot has a fatal flaw — it can't be equipped with bulletproof tires. With such inferior performance, bursting any of the tires will render the Riot completely useless. This flaw would still be acceptable if the vehicle was affordable, but that isn't the case. The Riot costs $4,800,000 and has a Trade Price of $3,600,000.

