5 worst SUVs in GTA Online that players should avoid (2024)

GTA Online has plenty of amazing vehicles to choose from, but there are also those that are a complete waste of money. This applies to all kinds, and this article takes a look at SUVs in particular. These cars can be quite appealing due to their off-road performance, large size, or some players might just like their aesthetics in general.

However, like all vehicles in the game, some SUVs are not worth buying, either due to some underlying issues, their price-to-performance ratio, or because there's a much better alternative available. With that in mind, here are some of the least useful SUVs that GTA Online players should definitely steer clear from in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online SUVs that players should avoid buying in 2024

1) Mammoth Squaddie

The Mammoth Squaddie used to be the only option available to players who wanted a classic military Patriot in the game. However, with the introduction of the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online, this car was rendered quite useless. The Squaddie looks bizarre with the pickup truck-inspired design, and it doesn't make up in terms of performance either.

It has decent customization options, but players who want a military-themed vehicle should simply go for the Patriot Mil-Spec instead. The Squaddie was added to the game to fit the theme of the Cayo Perico island, but its uniqueness isn't worth the $1,130,000 price tag. This SUV shouldn't be among the list of returning vehicles in GTA 6, as it's made completely obsolete with the Patriot Mil-Spec.

2) Canis Crusader

The Crusader is essentially a military-themed reskin of the Mesa. Unfortunately, the performance is quite lacking, and there are no customization options, despite costing $225,000. The most bizarre aspect of this car is that despite being an off-road military jeep, it's considered an SUV in-game, which is why it made it to this list.

There's absolutely no reason to buy the Crusader in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the Dubsta 6x6 is a much better vehicle with a similar price tag. For those who want a military jeep instead, they can get the Winky, which is extremely customizable. For those who still love the modern jeep design, there's an unreleased vehicle in GTA Online called the Terminus, and it will be added soon.

3) Obey I-Wagen

The main issue with I-Wagen is its ridiculous price tag of $1,720,000. There are far better SUVs at this price, and this car can't even compete with them in terms of performance. Despite being an electric vehicle, it has terrible acceleration, and the top speed is quite disappointing as well.

It's one of the slowest SUVs in the game, which is quite strange since it's a fairly new vehicle added to the game alongside The Contract update in 2022. SUVs that cost this much usually also come with other added features like Imani Tech or more, which this car doesn't.

4) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

The Rebla GTS isn't a bad SUV by any means; it has decent performance, and it also looks great. However, all of that is thrown down the drain by the $1,175,000 price tag. Players can buy the Toros or the Novak for half the price, and both of them are faster than the Rebla GTS.

The only reason to consider this SUV would be for its design, which is much more aesthetic than the Toros or Novak. Unlike these two, which look more like crossovers, the Rebla GTS feels more like an SUV, as it's mostly inspired by the fourth-generation BMW X5.

5) Vapid Aleutian

Although it was recently added to GTA Online with the Chop Shop update, the Aleutian is not worth buying at the moment. It's a luxury SUV based on the fourth-generation Ford Expedition. As such, it's quite a visually appealing vehicle and it also comes with Imani Tech upgrades. However, the price is on the higher end, as it costs $1,835,000, and it also suffers from some strange bugs.

There's a visual glitch that affects one of the headlights, and despite having bulletproof windows according to the game files, these don't actually work. This car performs almost the same as the Enus Jubilee, which is priced lower, and also comes with Imani Tech upgrades.

