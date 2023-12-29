Why GTA Online players shouldn't buy the Aleutian in Chop Shop update

The Vapid Aleutian is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online that was added alongside the Chop Shop update on its launch day. It's a luxury SUV that comes with some interesting customization options and can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. However, as it's one of the most expensive SUVs to date, many players would like to know everything about it before deciding to splurge.

This article explores some of the reasons why they should avoid buying the Aleutian in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC. Not only does the car have some strange bugs or oversights, but it also does not justify the price-to-performance ratio, and here's why.

Reasons to avoid the Vapid Aleutian in GTA Online Chop Shop update

The Vapid Aleutian is a four-door SUV added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update, and is mostly based on the fourth-generation Ford Expedition (U553). Some other cars that have inspired its design include several other Ford SUVs and trucks like the third-generation Everest, the F-150 Lightning, the fifth-generation Explorer, the 13th-generation F-Series, and the 2022 Maverick.

The design is quite appealing and could be a big reason why many SUV fans would love to have the car. However, there are some major underlying issues with the Aleutian that GTA Online players should know about.

According to the game files, the car should have bullet-resistant windows, but these don't work at all. In comparison, the Jubilee, another SUV which also has Imani Tech support, has working bullet-resistant windows. The Aleutian also comes with a visual flaw - the glass on the right headlight, along with the LED-running light portion, are completely missing.

Even if Rockstar fixes the bugs that the Aleutian currently suffers from, it wouldn't be worth buying due to several other reasons discussed below.

The Aleutian costs much higher than the Jubilee, with a whopping price tag of $1,835,000. Although the latter starts at $1,650,000, it has an unlockable Trade Price of $1,237,500, which makes it way more affordable. The Jubilee can also be equipped with front-mounted machine guns, which the Aleutian doesn't have.

Now, there's another major reason why players should pick the Jubilee over the Aleutian in GTA Online - the two cars are virtually identical in terms of performance. The Aleutian also performs quite well, with decent acceleration and top speed, and the handling is rather manageable as well. However, this doesn't make up for its price.

The Chop Shop update for GTA Online added many purchasable cop cars to the game. Now, the Aleutian resembles many real-life police SUVs that are based on the same Ford models that it takes inspiration from. As such, many players believe that not making the Aleutian a police vehicle was a major missed opportunity. It would've been the deciding factor in making the car worth buying.

