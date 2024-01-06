5 unreleased vehicles coming to GTA Online in 2024 (Chop Shop update)

GTA Online's latest update, the Chop Shop DLC, has added a plethora of content to the game, mostly focused on vehicles. A new Salvage Yard property has been added, allowing players to start a new type of mission called Vehicle Robberies. It's only natural for such an update to add drip-fed vehicles to the game, and Rockstar has already added 14 such vehicles to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the DLC.

Some of these also include pre-existing police cars that are now purchasable. However, there are quite a few more cars that are yet to be added to Grand Theft Auto Online, and here's a convenient list describing each of these cars in brief. The release dates of these unreleased cars are currently unknown, but they're expected to be added in the coming weeks.

All 5 unreleased cars in GTA Online's Chop Shop update

1) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

It seems that Rockstar isn't quite done with adding Ballers to GTA Online, as the Baller ST-D is the car's eighth variant. Out of these, the only one that looks different is the original, first-generation Baller based on the L322 Range Rover. All the other Ballers, including the upcoming ST-D variant, look almost indistinguishable from each other, resembling a Range Rover Sport model.

The Chop Shop update for GTA Online comes with several SUVs, and the Baller ST-D is still one of the best ones. It offers decent performance and has plenty of customization options. Most importantly, it comes with the ability to install Imani Tech upgrades. The Baller ST-D will cost $1,715,000 at Legendary Motorsport, which is a reasonable price.

2) Albany Cavalcade XL

The Cavalcade also has multiple variants in the game, and the XL is the third and latest one. This luxury SUV is basically Rockstar's take on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Its looks are the main reason players should consider buying it, as it stands out quite a bit from most other SUVs.

In terms of performance, the Cavalcade doesn't hold up to the other two luxury SUVs added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop update: the Baller ST-D and the Aleutian. It's also expected to be much cheaper than them both, at $1,665,000 (Southern SA Super Autos). However, it also doesn't have the Imani Tech upgrades that the other two have.

3) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online is the last of the purchasable police vehicles yet to be added as part of the Chop Shop DLC. It's primarily modeled on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and is the police version of a regular Gauntlet. It's a rather fast car, although the handling is a bit tough.

There are plenty of customization options on the Gauntlet Interceptor, but like all other purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, it will be quite expensive. Players will have to pay up to $5,420,000 to purchase this car, but there will also be a Trade Price of $4,065,000. The Gauntlet Interceptor was also allegedly spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, so it might be a returning vehicle in GTA 6.

4) Declasse Impaler SZ

The Impaler SZ in GTA Online is a unique old-school sedan based on the 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. It's quite average in terms of performance, so its appeal lies in its design. It even looks quite similar to the Stanier LE Cruiser and the Unmarked Cruiser, two cop cars based on the Ford Crown Victoria that were added to the game with the Chop Shop update.

While the Impaler SZ may not be the most customizable car in the Chop Shop update line-up, it boasts some truly unique modification options, most of which are aimed at making it look like a drag car. This includes unique features like a wheelie bar and a drag chute. The Impaler SZ will be priced at $1,280,000 and will be available from Southern SA Super Autos.

5) Canis Terminus

The Terminus in GTA Online looks like an upgraded Mesa, with much more detailing and a premium makeover. It's primarily based on the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler (JL), particularly the 2024 facelifted Rubicon. It also comes with many customization options with different themes, such as a modern, urban design or a purely off-road safari design.

One feature, in particular, makes this especially useful for off-roading — It can climb incredibly steep surfaces quickly. In addition, it also performs quite well, and it may easily be one of the best off-road cars in GTA Online when it comes out.

