Unreleased Impaler SZ in GTA Online: Everything known so far

GTA Online's latest Chop Shop DLC has added several new cars to the game, with more on the way. One automobile expected to arrive in this patch is the Impaler SZ, which is part of the Chop Shop update's drip-feed vehicles. This DLC is focused entirely on vehicles, with a new property called the Salvage Yard that allows for Vehicle Robberies. Once this property has been purchased, you can add the cars stolen during those missions to their personal collection or sell them for cash.

The Chop Shop DLC has added several different purchasable cop cars, along with some civilian options as well. The Declasse Impaler SZ, a four-door sedan, will fall into the latter category once it's added to GTA Online. Here's everything players need to know about this vehicle before its inclusion.

Impaler SZ in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

The first thing that most GTA Online players will notice about the Declasse Impaler SZ is its design. It's a sedan primarily based on the 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS and its in-game name hints at this. It looks quite similar to the Stanier — the game recently got a police version of that ride called the Stanier LE Cruiser.

The Impaler SZ's iconic 90s sedan design makes it really desirable for car collectors, and it has some unique customization options to complement this. The overall customizability of this car might seem restricted, and most of its modification options make it a drag car. Moreover, some of them are rather bizarre and aren't found in many other cars.

For instance, players can remove its rear bumper, replace the hood with a drag cowl, use colored headlight glasses, and even add a wheelie bar with a chute to this ride. Unlike the purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, the Impaler SZ is not very expensive. Players can buy the Impaler SZ for $1,280,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos once it enters the game.

As of now, there's no information on an unlockable Trade Price, but it's unlikely that the car will have one. When it comes to performance, players shouldn't expect much from the Impaler SZ. It handles quite like a muscle car but is expected to be controllable due to its low speed. According to the game files, it has a top speed of 89.48 mph (144.00 km/h).

Overall, the Impaler SZ is only for those who love the aesthetics. The 94-96 Impala SS is quite appealing to car lovers, which is why Rockstar is releasing this vehicle in GTA Online. Its cost justifies its overall appearance and customizability, even though its performance may not be worth it.

The Impaler SZ is expected to launch as part of the Chop Shop update in the coming weeks, but an exact date is unavailable at the moment.

