5 reasons to own Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023

Rockstar Games has dropped a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Along with raising payouts of certain in-game jobs, it has also placed the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec on the Diamond Casino Podium. This car usually costs $1,710,000, but can also be purchased for its Trade Price of $1,282,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players have a chance of getting it for free through November 8, 2023.

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec debuted back in December 2021, and is based on the Hummer H1 SUV. While it isn't one of the fastest rides in the game, it has some interesting features that make it worth buying. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023.

Armor Plating and 4 more reasons to own a Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023

1) Imani Tech upgrades

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of GTA Online's Imani Tech vehicles. This means that it can be equipped either with a Remote Control unit or with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. The former allows players to control this car without occupying it, which can come in handy in certain situations.

The latter, which is the Missile Lock-On Jammer, is much more useful overall. It blocks guided missiles like Homing Missiles from locking onto the Mil-Spec. This feature can, hence, be incredibly useful against griefers or in general PvP (player vs player) scenarios in Public sessions.

However, it must be remembered that Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed in a Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

2) Bullet-resistant windows

Another quality of the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec that can be extremely beneficial in PvP scenarios are its bullet-resistant windows. They protect the inhabitants of this car from a variety of weapons in GTA Online from all sides.

Besides PvP situations, Patriot Mil-Spec's bullet-resistant windows can also be a great asset in missions involving enemy NPCs. Since their aiming skills are a little too accurate, these windows are perfect for countering them for some time. Hence, players should definitely try winning this ride in this GTA Online weekly update.

3) Armor Plating

Armor Plating applied on the Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

In addition to Imani Tech upgrades, the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop can also be used to install Armor Plating in the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. It reinforces the car, making it explosive resistant to some extent.

Here are the number of explosive attacks the Patriot Mil-Spec can withstand when quipped with Armor Plating and maximum standard armor upgrades:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades or Sticky Bomb - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Rhino Tank Cannon - 1

Although this car lacks a great top speed, it can surely prove to be an excellent defensive asset, allowing players to easily grind GTA Online while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

4) Can also be used for off-roading

Since the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec falls in the game's Off-Road cars category, it can maneuver unpaved roads a little better than many other cars in GTA Online. Hence, players can consider it for missions that take place in Blaine County or for just exploring the open world outside of the city.

While it isn't the best off-roader in the game, the Patriot Mil-Spec still holds its own on rocky terrain, maintaining balance and providing a somewhat smooth ride. Its tires grip the surface underneath quite well, and it can climb mountains and hills.

5) Good customizability

Rockstar Games has made 27 customization categories available for the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, including Armor Plating and Imani Tech upgrades. Along with usual engine, brake, and armor enhancements, they consist of bullbars, front and rear bumpers, hood, exhausts, liveries, mirrors, and more.

Most of these categories have a several options, so there is a lot for players to choose from. The cost of completely upgrading the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online is an estimated $1,421,450.

Poll : Have you ever won a Podium Vehicle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes