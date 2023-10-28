5 fastest Chevrolet cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

GTA Online, just like other games in the franchise, does not feature any real-life brands. Instead Rockstar Games designs fictional companies inspired by ones in the real world. This applies to fast food chains, clothing, technology, and even vehicles. There are numerous cars in the title and quite a few are based on rides designed by popular automobile manufacturer Chevrolet.

The in-game brand, Declasse, has put out several cars based on real-life Chevrolet rides. Most of them not only boast stylish designs but also perform well. Since players are often on the lookout for fast vehicles, here is a ranked list of the five fastest Chevrolet-based cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: The cars have been ranked based on their top speed as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Declasse Hotring Sabre and 4 other fastest Chevrolet cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

5) Declasse Yosemite

The Declasse Yosemite is a GTA Online Muscle Car based on the Chevrolet C10. It debuted back in December 2017 and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Benny's Original Motor Works for $485,000, making it an incredibly affordable option.

Yosemite's pick-up truck-like build might deceive players into underestimating its performance, but it can hit a respectable top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h). Its acceleration has been rated 71.25 out of 100 by Rockstar Games. The Yosemite also appeared in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, but its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed at the moment.

4) Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom

The Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom was added to the game in early 2016 and is a variant of the classic Declasse Sabre Turbo. Its design is inspired by the Chevrolet Chevelle, as well as the Oldsmobile Cutlass to some extent.

To obtain it, players must first get the base version of the Sabre Turbo for $15,000. Paying Benny's Original Motor Works $490,000 will convert it into the Custom variant. As far as performance is concerned, the car can attain a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and its acceleration is rated 70.50 out of 100.

3) Declasse Hotring Sabre

The Declasse Hotring Sabre was introduced in March 2018 as part of the Southern SA Super Sport Series update. Its design is a combination of the Chevrolet Lumina and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and it can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $830,000.

Players can also acquire the vehicle for a Trade Price of $622,500 by finishing in the top three in 10 San Andreas Super Sport Series races. It has a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and Rockstar Games has given its acceleration a rating of 83.75.

2) Declasse Brutus

The Declasse Brutus is based on the 1988 Chevrolet K-2500 Silverado featured in the film Tango & Cash. It has a bulky profile but can hit an impressive top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). Although its acceleration is only rated 67.50, its Rocket Boost feature can make up for that.

The Brutus, thanks to its bulletproof rear, can withstand three Homing Missiles and two Explosive Rounds with maximum armor. Additionally, it has a jumping ability. Players can purchase it from the Arena War website for $2,666,650 or for its $2,005,000 Trade Price. While the current GTA Online weekly update has not discounted this ride, the payout bonuses might help in affording it.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI-inspired Declasse Vigero ZX debuted in GTA Online in 2022. It has a sleek design and costs $1,947,000 at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. In terms of performance, the Vigero ZX can hit an excellent top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and Rockstar has given its acceleration a rating of 91.12.

That said, this car can be equipped with HSW Performance upgrades in GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced (available on GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version), to increase its top speed to a whopping 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

