5 useless features we do not wish to see in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto games have had many interesting features over the years that may also fit well in GTA 6 if included. However, there are also a few things (both from previous games and speculations) that the series' next installment would likely be fine without. Some of them may seem intriguing in theory, but players would be better off having something else in place that's more fun and immersive.

This article will enlist five useless features we do not wish to see in GTA 6. Readers should note that Rockstar Games has not revealed any of its upcoming title's gameplay features officially as of this writing.

Note: - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Yoga mini-game and 4 other useless features we do not wish to see in GTA 6

1) Car fuel mechanic

A gas station in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Whether GTA 6 should have a car fuel mechanic or not is often discussed on social media platforms, and the fanbase seems to be pretty divided on it. Yes, it does sound interesting and realistic in theory, and works very well in a horror-based title like Days Gone.

That being said, given the typical nature of Grand Theft Auto games, having to worry about the fuel tank every now then and looking for gas stations is, perhaps, something players may not be too thrilled about after a couple of times.

2) Too hot to modify

Cars in traffic in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some high-end cars that spawn in GTA 5 and Online's traffic can be stolen, but not kept. They can't even be modified as Los Santos Customs outlets put out a notification stating the vehicle is "too hot to modify." To own such high-end rides, players must buy them legally from in-game automobile websites.

But in a video game series titled Grand Theft Auto, players should be allowed to keep the cars they steal from NPCs. Instead of having the "too hot to modify" feature return, Rockstar can make certain high-end cars, that spawn in traffic, just a bit more challenging to steal.

3) Yoga mini-game

The Yoga mini-game was introduced during a GTA 5 story mode mission. This is yet another feature that may sound interesting in theory, but has barely any use. It is slow, and not even nearly as engaging as other mini-games like golf, tennis, or hunting from the 2013 title.

So, it would be better if Rockstar skips yoga in GTA 6, and replaces it with something that's more fun and worth players' time.

4) Cooldowns

Some of the most popular activities in GTA Online, such as the Cayo Perico Heist, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, and the Agency's VIP Contract, can only be repeated after a lengthy cooldown period. Even things like Payphone Hits and Dispatch Work, that can be wrapped up in a few minutes, are followed by a relatively smaller, but mandatory, cooldown period.

One way to look at it is that it nudges players to check out other jobs in the meantime. However, one should have the freedom to play whatever they want, whenever they want in GTA 6's story mode or its potential multiplayer.

5) Fixed personal vehicle in story mode

Michael with his personal car in GTA 5 story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5's story mode features three protagonists, and each has their own dedicated personal vehicle. Although there is the option to steal as well as buy more cars or bikes, one cannot switch their primary personal vehicle in the campaign.

This may not seem like a huge deal, but the opposite would add another layer of personal customization, possibly making the game a tad more enjoyable for some.

