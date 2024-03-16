5 of the most valuable GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

Imani Tech vehicles are those GTA Online cars that can be equipped with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote-Control Unit. The former prevents them from being locked on by guided missile targeting systems, and the latter renders them a Remote-Controlled vehicle. Some Imani Tech vehicles can also be equipped with Armor Plating, which helps them withstand various explosives to a certain degree.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the five of the most valuable GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Note that Imani Tech upgrades, as well as Armor Plating, can only be installed in a Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

Bravado Buffalo EVX and 4 other most valuable GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles post Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an ultra-modern Super Car that can be acquired for free by completing all The First Dose and The Last Dose missions. It accelerates rapidly and can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph after being completely upgraded.

With Armor Plating installed, the Ocelot Virtue can survive the following number of explosive attacks:

Homing Missiles, Jet Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, MOC Cannon - 11

- 11 Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Tank Cannon - 5

- 5 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 1

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a sleek Sports Car that can be purchased for $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport. It debuted in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries GTA Online update, and once equipped with Armor Plating, it can survive the following:

Homing Missiles, Jet Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, MOC Cannon - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Tank Cannon - 1

- 1 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 0

While Stinger TT's top speed (post upgradation) is 132.00 mph, it can be equipped with HSW upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to increase that to 168.50 mph, rendering it one the top Imani Tech vehicles.

3) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is a Muscle Car available on Legendary Motorsport and can be purchased for $2,140,000. Here are the number of explosives it can survive with Armor Plating:

Homing Missiles, Jet Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, MOC Cannon - 11

- 11 Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Tank Cannon - 5

- 5 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 1

The Buffalo EVX can also be fitted with HSW upgrades on current-gen consoles to raise its top speed from 119.00 mph to 144.80 mph.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is listed on sale for $2,150,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos with a Trade Price of $1,612,500. It has bullet-resistant windows on all sides and can survive these many explosives with Armor Plating:

Homing Missiles, Jet Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, MOC Cannon - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Tank Cannon - 1

- 1 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 0

Post full upgradation, the Buffalo STX can achieve a top speed of 126.25 mph, making it one of the fastest Muscle Cars in GTA Online.

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is still among the most valuable Imani Tech vehicles, available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,485,000. While it can't be equipped with Armor Plating, applying standard armor upgrades can help it withstand two Homing Missles and one Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Round.

MonstroCiti's top speed of 109.75 mph can be increased to 135.75 mph by installing HSW upgrades. It also has bullet-resistant windows on all sides and handles really well, which is why it is one of the best Imani Tech vehicles to get after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in GTA Online.

