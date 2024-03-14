GTA Online update: PC players can't access a new item due to a bug

The GTA Online update released earlier today added a new feature that lets one claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle. Unfortunately, PC players can't access the unique Las Venturas license plate sported by this week's claimable vehicle due to a bug. Reliable Rockstar Games insider and data miner Tez2 notified the community of the same and has advised PC gamers to keep this car in their Salvage Yards for now.

It should also be noted that while players on other platforms can access this license plate on the claimed vehicle, switching it during customization will render it permanently inaccessible.

GTA Online update bug prevents PC players from accessing unique Las Venturas license plate

Expand Tweet

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio was revealed as one of the three Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in today's GTA Online weekly update. The car can be stolen via The McTony Robbery and then claimed as a Personal Vehicle for just $20,000, or $10,000 for those who own a Document Forgery Office.

The vehicle, notably, features a unique item - a Las Venturas license plate. However, as of this writing, PC players will lose access to this item upon claiming it because of a bug.

Tez2 states that Rockstar Games may take some time to fix this issue and suggests those on this platform keep the Comet S2 Cabrio in their Salvage Yards until the bug gets patched.

The developer frequently releases background GTA Online updates to tackle various bugs and glitches. Therefore, we can expect this license plate bug to be fixed via such background updates in the near future.

As far as players on other platforms are concerned, that is, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, they should be able to boast the Las Venturas license plate on their Comet S2 Cabrio claimed as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle.

That said, they are once again reminded that switching plates on this car during customization will make this unique item permanently inaccessible. Hence, those who wish to keep this license plate are advised to leave it untouched.

Expand Tweet

In addition to this new Salvage Yard feature, today's GTA Online update has introduced bonus rewards on the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist setup missions, Drag Races, and Running Back Adversary Mode.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online on PC? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion