GTA Online finally lets you claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle after the latest update

Rockstar Games has added a new feature in GTA Online with today's (March 14, 2024) weekly update, allowing players to claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle for themselves. Prior to this update, there were only two options regarding what could be done with these vehicles. One was selling it, and the other was salvaging its parts, both of which rewarded a couple hundred thousand dollars.

With the addition of this new option, you will also be able to keep a Robbery vehicle in exchange for a minimal fee. However, it seems that not all Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available in a week will be purchasable. Read on to know more.

GTA Online players can claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle after latest weekly update

One of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles added with today's GTA Online weekly update is the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. It can be stolen by completing The McTony Robbery, which involves infiltrating a submarine, neutralizing guards, and taking off with the target vehicle.

Once the job is complete, players will be able to claim the stolen car for a small fee and add it to their collection as a Personal Vehicle.

Rockstar insider and data miner Tez2 had informed the community about this addition much ahead of the update. They also suggested that owning a Document Forgery Office, which is one of the MC businesses in GTA Online, would lower the fee charged for claiming a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle.

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is pretty good in terms of performance and looks. While it can be purchased directly from Legendary Motorsport for $1,797,000, getting it as a Robbery vehicle will save players a lot of cash.

That said, it should be noted that only the Comet S2 Cabrio is claimable out of all three GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available this week. So, it seems that only one from a batch of Robbery vehicles could be up for grabs every week.

Nevertheless, it is still a good addition and has made the Salvage Yard business even more interesting. Those without this business can get one from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Rockstar also released the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist from The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed last week, which has some entertaining missions. Hence, there is much to enjoy in GTA Online while waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2.

