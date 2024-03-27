5 vehicles to avoid in GTA Online as a beginner (2024)

While there are many great vehicles in GTA Online, there are some that one should avoid. Beginners who are low on cash should especially steer clear of these vehicles and be very careful when making investments. In this article, we will look at some vehicles newcomers should avoid. Not all on this list are bad, but getting them won't make much sense as a beginner. One can consider getting them later with lots of money in their Maze Bank account.

That said, let's look at five vehicles to avoid in GTA Online as a beginner in 2024.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and 4 other vehicles to avoid in GTA Online as a beginner (2024)

1) Mammoth Squaddie

The Mammoth Squaddie is a robust-looking vehicle with a design seemingly based on the Hummer H1. It debuted under The Cayo Perico Heist update and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,130,000. The car also has a $847,500 Trade Price, but GTA Online beginners should still avoid purchasing it.

This is because the Squaddie doesn't have any particularly useful features. The car is very slow, and even after complete degradation, it can hit a top speed of only 101.75 mph (163.75 km/h). While it looks like a secure vehicle, its windows aren't bullet-resistant, and it can be blown up very easily.

2) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus, which was added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online. The car costs $1,877,500 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos and is pretty good. In fact, it can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating to reinforce it defensively.

However, beginners can get a fast Imani Tech vehicle, the Ocelot Virtue, for free by completing all The First and Last Dose missions. Therefore, it is better to avoid spending close to two million dollars on the Canis Terminus.

3) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is one of the most popular cars in the game and was also added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a police Muscle Car that looks great and performs well. However, it is highly expensive, costing $5,420,000 with a $4,065,000 Trade Price.

Most beginners cannot afford the Gauntlet Interceptor, but even if you have acquired money via Shark Cards, it is better to spend it on some GTA Online businesses initially. Those looking for a fast Muscle Car can get the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $745,000.

4) Vapid Slamtruck

Vapid Slamtruck is considered one of the most useless vehicles in GTA Online. Its design might pique one's interest, possibly encouraging them to add a unique ride to their collection, but this vehicle must be avoided not only by beginners but by all players.

Among the many reasons for this is its performance. The Vapid Slamtruck is slow, having a fully upgraded top speed of just 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h). It doesn't handle well, has very poor brakes, and is certainly not worth $1,310,000.

5) Pegassi Infernus Classic

GTA Online features some great vintage cars, such as the Infernus Classic. It has a sleek design that seems to have been inspired by the Lamborghini Diablo, Cizeta V16T, and the Ferrari Testarossa. It also has a good top speed and a rather affordable price tag of $915,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

However, beginners should avoid this vehicle as there are better alternatives available. For instance, players can get the Grotti Turismo Classic instead. It also has good looks, is faster, and can be equipped with HSW upgrades in the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Additionally, the Turismo Classic is cheaper than the Infernus Classic, priced at just $705,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

