5 ways GTA Online’s The Contract improves the game

GTA Online is now a much better game, thanks to The Contract update.

For several years, the game has been plagued by various problems. Sometimes players receive too many phone calls in a session. There are other times where daily fees would be too much. Worst of all, GTA Online has a griefing problem with flying vehicles, specifically those with homing missiles.

Thankfully, Rockstar has addressed these issues with their latest update. The Contract solves these problems with some very simple measures. While it's a long time coming, it's better late than never. GTA Online players can definitely appreciate these recent changes.

5 ways The Contract update improves GTA Online as a whole

5) Players can change the number of laps in Head-to-Head Races

This is a neat feature in the LS Car Meet. GTA Online players now have the ability to alter how many laps there are in Head-to-Head Races.

The more laps there are, the more rewards there will be. It will take longer, but the end result is worth the wait. There is more at stake with these races, especially with the bigger cash prizes.

4) Daily fees are now reduced

Daily fees will often eat away at a player's savings. Even if players aren't really using that property, they still have to pay the fees. It doesn't seem like much, but it will be over time.

The good news is that GTA Online fixes this in The Contract update. Daily fees have been reduced from their original price. GTA Online is an expensive game, so this change is appreciated.

3) Players have more ways to increase their Car Reputation

Car Reputation takes a while to increase in GTA Online. Many players have trouble getting it to where they need it. This was mainly due to a lack of activities, but Rockstar has now resolved the issue. Players will be rewarded with Car Reputation by completing the following:

Auto Shop Contracts

Customer Deliveries

Exotic Exports Deliveries

GTA Online players now have even more incentive to try out these activities.

2) Phone calls have been significantly decreased

GTA Online used to annoy players with too many notifications. Rockstar has streamlined this into a simpler experience, thanks to The Contract update. Players will no longer be pestered with phone calls like in previous years.

As an alternative, players can view markers and map blips from the pause menu. This convenient method helps replace the old phone calls.

1) Players can discourage griefers with missile jammers

Imani Tech is the latest feature to hit GTA Online. Sadly, players need to spend millions of dollars just to get it. The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a huge game-changer since it prevents other players from using their homing missiles.

This means that anybody with an Oppressor Mk II must rely on their aim rather than the game doing it for them. The same goes for the Deluxo and the Toreador. That alone should reduce the number of deaths from cheap homing missiles. As seen in the above video, this useful device will come in handy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

