5 ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners without any investment

There are plenty of ways to make money in GTA Online that beginners can take up. The best methods usually require a bit of an investment, yet this guide will focus on the alternatives. After all, many might not have much money to use for purchasing good vehicles, businesses, etc. Thankfully, there are cheap ways to get some cash so they can escape the early-game grind.

The following methods will be ideal for people seeking ways to make money in GTA Online without any big investments. Only Rockstar Games-approved activities will be listed here, so players shouldn't expect any mod menus or easy money glitches to appear below.

Easy ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners

1) Take advantage of the weekly update boosts

Most Thursdays introduce a new weekly update to GTA Online. If you're a beginner seeking to make money in this game, check out the random jobs that might be getting anywhere from a 2x to 4x multiplier to their payouts.

For example, the GTA 5 10th anniversary weekly update on September 14, 2023, is giving 4x cash and RP on Community Series and Contact Missions for Lamar and Trevor Philips. Make sure to check the Rockstar Newswire to see what's currently getting buffed payouts.

2) Use your Career Builder business

One way to make money in GTA Online that beginners can take advantage of are the gifts the game bestows. Anybody starting this title on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S can choose to get what's essentially a free property of the following:

Nightclub

Office

Bunker

Clubhouse

Any of those businesses can easily make you money. Bunker is the best for grinders who plan on doing plenty of Sell Missions, while Nightclubs are ideal for gamers seeking passive income. If you're a PS4, Xbox One, or PC player, you don't get Career Builder, meaning you cannot take advantage of this offer.

3) Farm Awards with payouts

Some awards can pay you $50,000 to $100,000 upon completion. For example, the First Dose missions have various awards of this nature. If you beat First Dose - Welcome to the Troupe, you will get the standard mission payout, plus a $50,000 one-time bonus.

Not all awards give you cash for obtaining them. Check the Rockstar Games Social Club to see what you can easily do, and if it would pay you generously for doing them. Just note that GTA Online players can only claim them once.

4) Complete certain weapon challenges

Some guns in GTA Online can be obtained for free and include a monetary bonus for doing certain challenges. A few examples include:

Double-Action Revolver: You can get $250,000 for getting 50 headshots with this gun.

You can get $250,000 for getting 50 headshots with this gun. Navy Revolver: You can get $50,000 for eliminating the LS Slasher and another $200,000 for getting 50 kills with this gun.

You can get $50,000 for eliminating the LS Slasher and another $200,000 for getting 50 kills with this gun. Service Carbine: You can get $75,000 for finding all five weapon components for this gun from Crime Scenes.

There typically isn't any investment to get these GTA Online moneymakers apart from the time you put into them.

5) VIP Work

To become a VIP in GTA Online, you just need $50,000 in your bank account. No cash is actually spent as the game only checks to see if you qualify or not. That's an extremely easy requirement, so beginners may wish to sign up as a VIP and start their own temporary Organization.

VIP Work can pay well for something that has a small requirement. At the very least, these types of Freemode jobs are much more accessible than some of the other options on this list. Hopefully, these tips may prove helpful to anybody seeking easy ways to make money in GTA Online.

