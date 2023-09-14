How to unlock all free GTA 5 Anniversary rewards (September 14 to 27)

GTA Online players can get several free GTA 5 10th Anniversary rewards just by logging in any time from September 14 to 27, 2023. These gifts include clothes and weapon finishes based on the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5. There are no requirements to receive these freebies, meaning anyone who logs in will get them.

One thing to note is that the clothes and weapon finishes are delivered to your inventory automatically. You have to go to a wardrobe to check out the former or visit any place where you can customize guns for the latter. Note that the GTA 5 Anniversary weapon finishes are only for three select firearms, so you cannot use them on everything.

Get the GTA 5 10th Anniversary rewards in GTA Online by logging in (September 14 to 27, 2023)

Here is what Rockstar Games officially announced about the GTA 5 10th Anniversary update for GTA Online in their Newswire article posted on September 14, 2023:

"Dress as GTA V's three lead characters with unique new outfits reminiscent of classic looks for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Simply log in by September 27 to unlock The Retired Criminal, The Homie, and The Groupie outfits, as well as custom-themed Employee of the Month finish for the Micro SMG, Suede Bucks finish for the Carbine Rifle, and Uncle T finish for the RPG Launcher."

You will also get free snacks, armor, and ammo by logging in, thanks to this GTA Online weekly update.

Once you log in, you should notice a series of unlocks appear on the bottom left of your screen. A bunch of different freebies will pop up in that section, so wait a few seconds to view them all.

Remember, all these gifts are free, and no cash is required to get them. If you want more wealth faster, check out the latest GTA Online money glitches.

Free weapon finishes

Here are the three new weapon finishes debuting in GTA Online as part of the GTA 5 10th Anniversary update:

Employee of the Month finish (Micro SMG only).

Suede Bucks finish (Carbine Rifle only).

Uncle T finish (RPG only).

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, respectively, are all represented through these weapon finishes from the list above.

Free clothes

You can check outfits in any wardrobe under the "Outfits: GTA V Anniversary" section. The new costumes include:

The Homie

The Retired Criminal

The Groupie

Interestingly, you will also get a free Oktoberfest Alpine Hat, even though that has nothing to do with the 10th Anniversary of GTA 5.

That covers the freebies that you can acquire by virtue of logging in to GTA Online by September 27, 2023. It might not seem like a major celebration, and there may be no Grand Theft Auto 6 teasers, yet you should enjoy getting these clothes and weapon finishes for free.

