GTA 5's 10-year anniversary update to bring new vehicle, clothing items, and more

GTA 5's 10-year anniversary update is right around the corner. This article will cover what to expect from it. Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA Online will be receiving a weekly update on September 14, 2023. This small patch is dedicated to the decade-long success of Grand Theft Auto 5, which was originally launched worldwide on September 17, 2013.

Since then, GTA 5 has sold over 185 million copies globally, while GTA Online continued to rake in millions of dollars through Shark Cards. The former title's success cannot be understated, so let's look at what Rockstar Games has in store for players on the eve of its 10-year anniversary.

A new car, plenty of clothes, and other items will appear in the GTA 5 10-year anniversary update for GTA Online

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games stated the following in its September 7 Newswire article regarding GTA Online's upcoming GTA 5 10-year anniversary:

"Next week, look out for a special event that celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online with new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car, and more."

The two things confirmed by this statement are that the Bravado Hotring Hellfire will debut alongside some "collectibles." Gamers should know that the latter refers to numerous clothing items and weapon tints.

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

A Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here are some details you should know about the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, which debuts in GTA Online during the GTA 5 10-year anniversary update:

Price: $1,810,000

$1,810,000 Where to buy it?: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Class: Sports

Sports Vehicle Capacity: Two people

YouTuber Broughy1322 will reveal the Bravado Hotring Hellfire's true top speed on his YouTube channel shortly after the car's reveal. Similarly, its lap time will be documented, giving players an idea of how viable this new vehicle would be for races.

If you lack the cash to buy it, try out some GTA Online money glitches, heists, Sell Missions, or grind out some normal jobs.

New clothes

Expand Tweet

Signature outfits based on Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, and Trevor Philips are expected to be released in this update. The three new outfits are as follows:

The Homie

The Retired Criminal

The Groupie

Some mask tees and other shirts have also been unveiled to be available in this collection as well.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, some more clothes have been confirmed to only be present on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The following garments are only available on the next-gen consoles:

Rockstar Gothic Sweater

Rockstar Red Logo Sweater

Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater

Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater

Rockstar Warp Hoodie

You Own Los Santos Hoodie

The final thing to cover here is some weapon tints.

Expand Tweet

This game will offer three new finishes to add to three particular weapons as part of the GTA 5 10th anniversary update:

Micro SMG gets the Employee of the Month finish

Carbine Rifle gets the Suede Bucks finish

RPG gets the Uncle T finish

It is worth noting that no confirmation regarding the single-player version of GTA 5 getting any new substantial updates has been offered.

Rockstar Games will announce more details regarding the 10-year anniversary content in a Newswire post on September 14, 2023, so stay tuned for further information on this update or anything about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Did you play GTA 5 back on September 17, 2013? Yes No 0 votes