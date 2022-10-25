5 ways to make money in GTA Online as a solo player

GTA Online is a vast open-world game that's best enjoyed by friends and even online players who might be total strangers. That's the beauty of the game, as missions and heists become entertaining and also help players earn a lot, in a short period of time.

There are ways in which players can run businesses as solo players and earn a handsome income. This article will list five different ways in which players can make money, whilst playing the game as a solo player. The article is not ranked in any order.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 ways solo players can earn in GTA Online

1) Headhunter

For players who are super broke or for those who are just starting in GTA Online, this can be one of the best ways to grind some income. Players need to be CEO/VIP to get this mission, and the mission requires 1 to 4 players to complete it.

When activated by players as a VIP, four targets will be marked on the map around San Andreas. Once players start killing targets, they will be marked for all players in the session. Players can earn up to $30,000 depending on the number of targets they kill and the time spent.

2) Motorcycle Clubhouse

The cheapest MC Clubhouse that players can purchase is the Great Chaparral Clubhouse which costs $200,000 from the Maze Bank Foreclosure listings. Players can then choose to upgrade their GTA Online MC Business, which includes security, staff, and equipment upgrades.

A fully upgraded MC can help players earn from five businesses that players can set up from their laptops in the clubhouse office. These five businesses can help generate a constant stream of income.

Methamphetamine Lab (players can make $910,000 to $1,729,000)

Cocaine Lockup (players can make $975,000 to $1,852,500)

Document Forgery Office (players can make $650,000 to $1,235,000)

Weed Farm (players can make $715,000 to $1,358,500)

Counterfeit Cash Factory (players can make $845,000 to $1,605,000)

3) Custom auto shop

This one is for players who have a Motorcycle Clubhouse, with which players also have the option to have a custom auto shop. This is one of the best ways to earn a steady stream of income by modifying bikes that random customers bring in and having them delivered to earn close to GTA$150,000.

The MC job board also lets players launch missions like fragile goods, guns for hire, or hit the road. Each one of these will allow them to earn money upon completion of the mini contract or the mini heist.

4) Nightclub

Nightclubs received a major update with the release of GTA Online's Expanded and Enhanced edition that came out earlier this year. Players can now generate up to GTA$50,000 per in-game day, as long as the Nightclub's popularity remains maxed out.

There are also a couple of new ways for players to maintain their Nightclub popularity:

locate drunk VIPs who are lost in their nightclub and take them home, and

identify unruly customers in the Nightclub and simply throw them out

Players get paid for these tasks as well as increase their Nightclub popularity. Switching the Nightclub DJ every time the club's popularity goes down by two points is another way of maintaining it to the maximum.

5) Dr. Dre's Contracts

Players can purchase an agency, which will allow them to have access to missions assigned by Dr. Dre himself and they pay well, especially for solo players. These missions will be just like mini heists and can be quite entertaining even if they take time to complete.

The rewards make these missions worth grinding, as users typically receive large sums of money once they complete all the missions.

