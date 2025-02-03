5 ways to save money in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage update)

There are lots of ways to make money in GTA Online, such as businesses, heists, and DLC missions, to name a few. There are also lots of ways to spend it, such as luxury vehicles, properties, clothing, and weapons. That being said, given how long and sometimes challenging earning millions of dollars in Los Santos can be, one would ideally be better off saving a bit.

Doing that can be hard with all the attractive commodities on offer and new ones being added with DLCs, but its not impossible. In this article, we will look at five simple ways to save money in GTA Online after the Agents of Sabotage update.

Here are 5 ways to save money in GTA Online after the Agents of Sabotage update

1) Unlock vehicles' Trade Prices

Armored Kuruma Trade Price (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicles are among the most popular commodities in the game, and some of the best ones are, naturally, quite expensive. However, few GTA Online vehicles have a Trade Price, which is basically a discounted price.

There are different prerequisites for unlocking a vehicle's Trade Price, and may or may not take some time. Those wanting to save money should go the extra mile if the option is available. Certain Trade Prices are linked with missions and heists, so players can even make money in the process of unlocking them.

2) Quality over quantity

Pick the best things from the bunch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although there are a plethora of attractive commodities in GTA Online, it is best to only go after the ones that can suffice the most important requirements. Always check out the pros and cons of any vehicle or weapon before buying it, and go for the best value-for-money deal.

This applies to businesses as well, since players don't need to own all businesses only the most profitable ones. The Nightclub, Auto Shop, Agency, and Acid Lab are some good ones post-Agents of Sabotage update.

3) Keep track of weekly discounts

Example of weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every GTA Online weekly update, usually released on Thursdays, implements time-limited discounts on certain items. This usually covers vehicles but can also include properties (as well as their optional upgrades) occasionally.

So, before buying a vehicle or a property, wait for the upcoming weekly update if you can, as it might get discounted.

4) Some heists can be skipped

Heists are among the best ways to make money in GTA Online, even after Agents of Sabotage, so it's good to grind them. That said, those looking to save money can skip some, as most heists need an often expensive initial investment. Additionally, most heists need to be attempted in a group, so the final payout gets split.

Instead, buy the Kosatka submarine for $2,200,000 to unlock and grind The Cayo Perico Heist. It can be done alone and pays close to or over a million based on the targets. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, too, can be done alone, needs no investment, and pays $500,000 each time.

5) Don't buy a Galaxy Super Yacht

Galaxy Super Yachts are some of the most expensive items in the multiplayer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Galaxy Super Yachts are as luxurious as it gets in GTA Online, and with that comes a hefty price tag. There are a few types of Galaxy Super Yatchs and the cheapest costs $6,000,000.

However, they are not a wise purchase. These yachts cannot be maneuvered. There is a quest attached to them, A Superyacht Life, but the payout is unimpressive considering the investment. In short, if you want to save money in GTA Online, look away from this commodity.

Yachts aren't completely useless, but only players who don't mind spending should go for them.

