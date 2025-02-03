5 tips and tricks for GTA Online beginners in 2025

GTA Online will turn 12 years old later this year but still seems to be getting new players. What's great is that beginners in 2025 have a plethora of content to check out, thanks to the multitude of free DLCs that Rockstar Games dropped over the last decade. While there is complete freedom as to how you want to go about the game, there are a few things that should be kept in mind.

These aren't hard and fast rules, but they can make new players' overall experience a bit better. For those interested, here are five tips and tricks for GTA Online beginners in 2025.

Here are 5 useful tips and tricks for GTA Online beginners in 2025

1) Grind the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a heist-like quest in which you team up with LSPD officer, Vincent Effenburger, in an operation against a cocaine cartel. It features six missions in total and is quite fun to play. Each completion of the Farm Raid pays $500,000, and a $250,000 bonus for completing it the first time.

Starting it requires no prior investments at all so GTA Online beginners can easily access this job. It will become available with a yellow V icon on the map after a phone call from Vincent. This call will arrive automatically when not on a mission or inside a building.

2) Grind businesses in Invite Only sessions

Grind missions in Invite Only sessions to avoid interference from other players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing business missions, especially Sell Missions, in Public sessions is a bad idea. The game notifies all other players in the session of your active location upon starting them, which puts you at risk of being attacked, essentially losing the sale product.

To avoid such situations, grind businesses in Invite Only sessions. To join one, open GTA Online's pause menu, go to Online, click on Find New Session, and then Invite Only Session.

Note that you can complete various other jobs, like heists and DLC story missions in Invite Only sessions as well.

3) Spin the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel every day

Go and spin the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel every day for free rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino is located in East Vinewood, Los Santos. Its membership costs only $500 and allows partaking in its offered activities, one of which is The Lucky Wheel.

It can be spun once per day and can reward things like cash, casino chips (that can also be exchanged for cash), RP (that helps in leveling up), clothing, discounts, or even a vehicle. This is one of the easiest ways to get such items without any hard work, so GTA Online beginners are advised to spin it every day.

4) Buy the Armored Kuruma

Armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Armored Karin Kuruma is a four-seater sports car with highly bullet-resistant windows. They can withstand attacks from most weapons for prolonged periods and should keep those inside safe during missions or general free-roaming, which makes it a must-buy.

The Armored Kuruma costs $698,250 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which is very affordable in the context of this game, even for beginners. Completing the Fleeca Job further reduces its price to $525,000.

5) Keep track of weekly updates

Rockstar Games generally releases a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, applying time-limited bonuses on some jobs. As beginners are usually low on cash, grinding them can be quite beneficial.

Weekly updates also discount certain vehicles and sometimes even properties (like GTA Online businesses), so you can save money by keeping track of them as well.

