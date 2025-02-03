5 best GTA Online unlockables that are worth grinding for

GTA Online features many unlockables, but obtaining some of the best ones can take a bit of time. These unlockables range from weapons to vehicles (and even discounted rates for some great rides), and since these are among the most important commodities in the game, owning them can make day-to-day tasks much easier in Los Santos and Blaine County.

In this article, we will look at five of the best GTA Online unlockables worth grinding for. Both beginners and veterans can benefit from the items that will be mentioned in the article.

Ocelot Virtue and 4 other best unlockables in GTA Online worth grinding for

1) Navy Revolver

The Navy Revolver is a powerful gun. It deals high damage up close, and can kill NPCs and players in a shot or two. However, as expected from a revolver, it has a rather slow firing rate. Nevertheless, this is a handy weapon to have in your arsenal.

To unlock the Navy Revolver in GTA Online, players must complete the Los Santos Slasher quest, in which they need to hunt down five clues, and then kill the Slasher. This can take some time, as the map is big and the clues' locations are not marked. That said, some money can be made through this quest as well, which makes this unlockable worth grinding for.

2) Service Carbine

The Service Carbine is an assault rifle and is one of the best weapons in its class. While it takes more shots to kill players and NPCs when compared with the Navy Revolver, it has a much faster firing rate. Additionally, the rifle is effective in ranged combat.

To unlock the Service Carbine in GTA Online, players must collect five of its parts from randomly spawning crime scenes across the map. This quest also pays a bit of cash along with the weapon.

3) Ocelot Virtue

Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocelot Virtue is a supercar boasting sleek looks and lightning-fast acceleration. Its top speed post full upgradation is 119.50 mph as per popular YouTuber Broughy1322's tests. This makes it a great fit for those who prioritize performance in their rides.

Notably, Ocelot Virtue can be equipped with an Imani Tech upgrade and Armor Plating at the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop. This provides a protective layer for the vehicle's inhabitants, which is essential in a title like GTA Online.

To unlock it for free, players must complete all story missions from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. While the vehicle can be purchased, players can save over two million by grinding for it as an unlockable.

4) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

The Enus Paragon R (Armored) is another car that can be unlocked for free. To do so, players must complete the Diamond Casino story missions (that get unlocked upon purchasing a penthouse at the casino).

The car is not compatible with Imani Tech or Armor Plating, but boasts a 122.50 mph top speed, bullet-resistant windows, dual front-facing machine guns, and exhibits a little bit of explosive resistance as well.

5) Trade Price of the Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bravado Buffalo STX is Imani Tech and Armor Plating compatible, has bullet-resistant windows, can be equipped with machine guns, and has a 126.00 mph top speed after full upgradation.

While the car costs $2,150,000, purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency unlocks its Trade Price of $1,612,500. This lets players acquire the vehicle for a cheaper, and more reasonable rate.

A GTA Online Agency can cost between two and three million dollars. Obtaining that much will take a bit of grinding, but is completely worth it given the car's attributes. As the Agency business itself is very profitable, this investment can be recouped over some time via Security and VIP Contracts. Owning an agency can also prepare players financially for any potential new GTA Online DLCs in 2025.

