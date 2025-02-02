5 reasons why GTA Online will likely get new DLCs in 2025

GTA Online has been getting DLCs regularly throughout its existence. Rockstar Games released Agents of Sabotage, its latest DLC as of this writing, just back in December 2024. However, now that we are in Grand Theft Auto 6's release year, some may wonder if that was it. While the next major update for the 2013 title has not been announced yet, it is possible that a few more might be in store.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why GTA Online will likely get new DLCs in 2025.

Here are 5 possible reasons why GTA Online will likely get new DLCs in 2025

1) The game is still very popular

Despite being 11 years old at this point, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, is quite popular and enjoys an active playerbase across its multiple platforms. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 5 still seems to be selling well, as it was revealed during the November 2024 Take-Two Interactive earnings call that the title had sold over 205 million units by then.

This was a significant increase from the sales figure reported in August 2024. Therefore, Rockstar Games could decide to keep rolling out fresh content for it in 2025 as well.

2) Still time for Grand Theft Auto 6's release

For the last few years, GTA Online has been getting two major DLCs a year, one in the summer, around June or July, and the other in winter, usually in December. As mentioned earlier, the Agents of Sabotage DLC came out in December 2024.

Given that Fall 2025 is Grand Theft Auto 6's currently targeted release window, there looks to be ample room for another potential summer DLC for the 2013 title this year.

3) Could use DLCs to promote Grand Theft Auto 6

Double Action Revolver event Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

The marketing phase for Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to kick off. All that has been shared so far is one trailer, and that too came out in December 2023. That said, among the possible ways the upcoming title could be promoted is via future GTA Online DLCs.

This can be done via events, back-ported content, or even cameos from some of the sequel's characters. Interestingly enough, Rockstar has done this in the past through the Double Action Revolver (a Red Dead Redemption 2 weapon) treasure hunt in the 2013 title.

4) Only current-gen consoles will get Grand Theft Auto 6 at launch

Official Grand Theft Auto 6 description (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as of this writing — no PC, PS4 or Xbox One ports have been announced. Although a PC port is expected to arrive eventually, given the usual history of GTA games, last-gen consoles likely won't get the title, as they are quite old now.

Grand Theft Auto fans on these platforms could, hence, look up to GTA Online to keep themselves busy, and Rockstar Games may decide to keep them entertained, perhaps, with small-scale DLCs or some sort of events for a while.

5) Shark Card sales

Shark Cards artwork (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

Besides video game copy sales, Shark Cards, the microtransaction currency in GTA Online, seems to have also been profitable for Rockstar Games.

Therefore, the developer can keep making additional money via potential Shark Card sales, even after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, by keeping the 2013 title alive with a few more DLCs in 2025. This especially applies to players on platforms that are incompatible with the sequel.

