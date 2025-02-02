5 worst GTA Online Imani-Tech vehicles of all time

In GTA Online, Imani-Tech vehicles fall under a special class and can be equipped with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit at the workshop of a player's Celebrity Solutions Agency. Such upgrades, especially the former, can be useful in-game.

However, not all are worth getting. In this article, we look at five of the worst Imani-Tech vehicles in GTA Online. Some aren't outright bad, but are among the weaker options in this category.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio and 4 more of the worst Imani-Tech vehicles in GTA Online

1) Vapid Aleutian

The Vapid Aleutian (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Aleutian is an SUV that debuted in December 2023. Along with Imani Tech, it can also be equipped with Armor Plating at the Agency to improve its explosive resistance.

Trending

That said, its performance is very average. Per popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's tests, its top speed after a full upgradation is only 113.25 mph. Additionally, the Aleutian costs $1,835,000, which is high considering its attributes.

2) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D, another SUV, was introduced in GTA Online in February 2024. It is slightly faster than the Vapid Aleutian, hitting a top speed of 118.25 mph after complete upgrades. Also, it is cheaper at $1,715,000.

However, the Baller ST-D cannot be equipped with the Armor Plating upgrade, which prevents it from being a good Imani-Tech vehicle, especially at this price.

3) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio debuted in December 2023 and is one of many super cars in GTA Online. It has a fully upgraded top speed of 122.50 mph, which is impressive.

However, it suffers from the same downside as the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, which is its incompatibility with Armor Plating. Furthermore, the Omaggio costs $2,845,000, which is incredibly expensive and not worth its price.

Instead of paying nearly three million on it, players can pay $2,380,000 for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT instead. It is also an Imani-Tech car with that looks appealing, has a 132.00 mph top speed when completely upgraded, and is compatible with Armor Plating and HSW Performance upgrades.

Even among the non-HSW options, the Bravado Buffalo STX is significantly better. The muscle car costs $2,150,000 and has a $1,612,500 Trade Price. It has bullet-resistant windows, Armor Plating compatibility, and can even be equipped with machine guns.

4) Enus Paragon S

The Enus Paragon S (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update that added the Bail Office in GTA Online introduced the Enus Paragon S in June 2024. A sports cars, it is another stylish option in the game's vehicular catalog.

One of the Paragon S' major assets is its 127.50 mph top speed, although it's not a good Imani-Tech vehicle per-se. That's because for $2,010,000, it is incompatible with Armor Plating. So, by paying a bit more, one can either get the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT or the Bravado Buffalo STX (which is much cheaper if its Trade Price is unlocked).

These would serve as better value-for-money deals, leaving little reason for the Enus Paragon S to be picked as an Imani-Tech vehicle.

5) Bollokan Envisage

The Bollokan Envisage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bollokan Envisage has a unique appearance, combining somewhat vintage and modern elements. Sadly, it suffers from the same downsides as the last few entries on this list.

The car has an impressive top speed of 122.00 mph, but doesn't offer much besides that. It lacks Armor Plating, HSW, or any other useful upgrades. It has a Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit (depending on what the player chooses), but that does not justify its $2,472,000 price tag in GTA Online.

Also check: Another GTA leak apparently surfaces online, and this time, it's related to Vice City

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback