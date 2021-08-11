5 ways Tommy Vercetti crushed his enemies in GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti is not a man to mess with in GTA Vice City, as he is always prepared to hunt his enemies down to the ends of the earth.

Despite the tropical beaches, GTA Vice City isn't just a vacation. Every criminal wants a piece of the pie, and they are more than willing to stab others with their forks. After several years in prison, Tommy Vercetti wants to make the most of his time.

He isn't known as the Harwood Butcher for no reason. Tommy is a violent sociopath who uses brute force to get what he wants. When he wants answers, he doesn't just ask questions. Tommy uses fear and respect to rule over his criminal empire, and always gets the job done in GTA Vice City.

Five different ways Tommy Vercetti destroyed his enemies in GTA Vice City

5) Tommy sends the Sharks to their watery grave

The local Sharks gang have been causing problems for Ricardo Diaz. Not content with having 3% of his profits stolen, the drug baron sends Tommy after them. The trash-talking leader, however, doesn't take them seriously enough.

Phnom Penh '86 is a mission where Tommy raids their compound on Prawn Island. With the help of Lance Vance, he flies Tommy overhead as the latter shoots down the remaining Sharks. It's a swift and bloody massacre that leaves no survivors behind, and showcases Tommy as an efficient killer at his very core.

4) He takes out DBP Security in Ocean Beach

Tommy now runs the largest criminal empire in GTA Vice City. However, his protection racket didn't go as well as he planned. It turns out one bar refuses to pay, since they already rely on DBP Security. Unfortunately for the bar owner, they cannot protect themselves against Tommy's wrath.

When he pays a visit to the Front Page Cafe, Tommy eliminates the security detail. After he tracks down the last of them, Tommy forces the bar owner to pay for his protection services, and doesn't waste any time getting right down to business. When Tommy expects payment, it's unwise to keep him waiting long.

3) Tommy blows up the Haitian factory

The bitter conflict between the Haitians and Cubans is about to come to a deadly conclusion. Auntie Poulet brainwashed GTA Vice City players into performing tasks for the Haitian gang. When she cuts off communication with Tommy, this proves to be a disastrous move.

Along with the Cubans, Tommy lays waste to their base of operations. Their entire drug factory is blown up to smithreens, ruining their distribution. While Haitian gangsters will become hostile towards GTA Vice City players, they are no longer in a position of power, and Tommy has made sure of this.

2) He avenges Earnest Kelly after a beatdown

In the penultimate mission of GTA Vice City, Sonny Forelli decides it's the last straw with Tommy. Not only did he never receive the lost money from earlier, he also lost contact. Sonny makes it personal when he sends his mafia thugs to take his cut, and Earnest Kelly gets beaten up in the process.

When Tommy arrives at the Print Works and finds out, he is furious. Earnest is like a fatherly figure to him. GTA Vice City players will now have to track down collectors who are trying to steal money from other businesses.

Tommy proceeds to wipe out the remaining enemies, severing his ties with the Forelli mafia. Regardless of Sonny and his powerful connections, Tommy wasn't afraid, and most importantly, he wasn't going to let Sonny get away with it.

1) Tommy wipes out the most powerful gangs

Despite how well-run their organizations were, Ricardo Diaz and Sonny Forelli were no match for GTA Vice City players. Tommy Vercetti may be one man, but he can take on entire cartels all by himself.

Two climactic battles take place on Starfish Island, the location of the multi-layered mansion. Tommy and Lance Vance teamed up to takeover Diaz and his entire operation. When Sonny is knocking on the door, this time Tommy has to defend his newly-acquired estate. It's a reversal of roles, yet the player remains in power.

Even when Lance turns coat and sides with Sonny, Tommy still manages to erase his enemies. Unlike Tony Montana in the movie Scarface, GTA Vice City players intend on surviving past the end. It seems that once Tommy set foot in this tropical paradise, it was all his for the taking, and his enemies never stood a chance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish