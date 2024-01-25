5 of the wildest GTA 6 fan theories so far

There has only been one official trailer for GTA 6 so far, and it showcased the main characters and hinted at the main plot. However, that was all it took for fans to craft their own theories. Numerous fan theories about the game currently exist out there, many of which are quite wild and outlandish.

This is mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release in 2025, so players have plenty of time to create and speculate on such theories before the game sets the record straight. With that in mind, fans may be interested in learning more about these theories, so here's a short list.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA 6 fan theories that seem too wild to be true

1) Jason is a cop

The theory about Jason being an undercover cop in GTA 6 propped up soon after the trailer was launched, as players believed they found proof in the 90-second video. One Redditor compared the facial expressions of Jason and Lucia in the trailer and used it to explain how Jason might be hiding something. They made a compelling argument, and countless other fans seem to share the same hunch.

Many believe that the first-person perspective of a police officer in the trailer might be that of Jason's. They also think that the robbery shown might be Lucia's idea, and Jason seems to be just trudging along. It's also interesting that Jason only speaks one word during the trailer: "Trust."

2) Multiple timelines

A popular theory that had been gaining some traction before Rockstar even announced their next title was that it would be set in the 80s, much like the original Vice City. Although the trailer has now debunked this theory, there is still a possibility of multiple timelines. For instance, there might be a mission or two that takes place in the past, or the story itself could advance through the years.

Rockstar has done things like this in the past. For instance, in GTA 5, the prologue is set in 2004, and the rest of the story takes place in 2013. The Red Dead Redemption games also go through multiple time periods, as Jack Marston takes over after his father John's death in RDR1. There's definitely a chance that Rockstar could feature different timelines.

3) Tommy Vercetti will reappear

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most iconic protagonists in the GTA series, and he's synonymous with Vice City. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is returning to Vice City, many fans of the 3D Universe Trilogy are convinced that Rockstar will bring Tommy back.

However, there is no indication of this in the trailer, and if Rockstar follows the rules established in previous HD Universe titles, this is unlikely to be true.

This is because the two universes created by Rockstar for the Grand Theft Auto franchise are separate. The only characters who exist in both these worlds are some celebrities and not the story characters. As such, players who want to play as Tommy Vercetti might be better off playing the original GTA Vice City before GTA 6 comes out.

4) Jason or Lucia has to die

Another popular fan theory regarding Jason and Lucia is that the lovers might turn on each other near the end, and players may be forced to choose one over the other. While it seems like a dark plot twist, it's not something Rockstar hasn't done in the past. GTA 4 ends on a sour note, with Niko only being able to save either Roman or Kate.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was also supposed to go the same route, as the recent source code leaks revealed. However, they added another 'good' ending where all three heroes are alive and well. As such, for the next game, there might be an ending where the GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are at each other's throats.

5) Cryptocurrency

A fan theory that came out in 2021 was that GTA 6 will feature in-game cryptocurrency. According to this, players will be paid in some form of digital in-game currency during some missions. The theory was popularized by Tom Henderson, a renowned leaker who claimed to have inside knowledge about GTA 6.

This might have seemed believable in 2021, but not anymore, with the craze around crypto having died down. However, it's not entirely impossible, and it could open up a whole new way of investing money in the game.

