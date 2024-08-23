5 of the worst GTA 5 missions as per fans

GTA 5 offers an enjoyable experience overall and has been a highly successful title for Rockstar Games. In fact, it is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto game by a mile. While a lot of that has to do with its multiplayer mode, the game's story mode featuring the three protagonists Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton, is also quite enjoyable. However, it has its fair share of missions that players didn't find all that entertaining.

The fanbase has discussed them often on popular social media platforms like Reddit. So, in this article, we will take a look at five of the worst GTA 5 missions as per fans.

Note: The opinion expressed in this article is subjective and the rankings are in no particular order.

The Merryweather Heist and 4 more of the worst GTA 5 missions as per fans

1) Scouting the Port

Trending

Fans name the worst Grand Theft Auto 5 mission 1/5 (Images via Reddit)

Scouting the Port is infamous as one of the most boring missions in GTA 5's story mode. Some may find it relaxing, but the lack of any engaging segments and having to operate equipment at the docks is far from an ideal Grand Theft Auto experience.

There have been slow missions as such in the series' other titles too, but Scouting the Port can really feel like a chore. This is likely why so many fans rate it among the worst missions in this game.

2) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Fans name the worst Grand Theft Auto 5 mission 2/5 (Images via Reddit)

Did Somebody Say Yoga is another example of a slow mission that can take the fun out of a game. It also lacks any action-packed or engaging parts and drags out for quite a while. In fact, the mission's purpose mainly seems to be introducing the yoga mini-game, which itself isn't all that interesting.

While there is a plot point in the mission, the entire segment could have easily been made into a cutscene rather than forcing players to partake in a tedious yoga mini-game.

3) The Merryweather Heist

Fans name the worst Grand Theft Auto 5 mission 3/5 (Images via Reddit)

There are many reasons why The Merryweather Heist is possibly the worst of all GTA 5 story mode heists. It is arguably less fun than its peers, can be tedious, involves Scouting the Port as a mandatory setup job, and players get paid nothing after doing all the hard work.

It goes without saying that such a mission would rank among the worst ones in any video game. That said, those who complete it via the Freighter approach do get to witness one of Lester Crest's best moments in GTA 5 story mode, which can be considered somewhat of a saving grace.

4) Tonya Strangers and Freaks quests

Fans name the worst Grand Theft Auto 5 mission 4/5 (Images via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode features some side quests known as Strangers and Freaks. While many of them are entertaining, fans don't seem to enjoy those given by Tonya Wiggins.

For those unaware, all her Stranger and Freaks missions involve towing vehicles. Although it may sound fun in theory, the repetitiveness makes them really boring.

5) Minor Turbulence

Fans name the worst Grand Theft Auto 5 mission 5/5 (Images via Reddit)

Minor Turbulence is the most action-packed mission out of all the entries on this list. Its main set-piece features Trevor crashing a crop duster plane into a cargo plane high up in the sky, which leads to a shootout inside the latter aircraft.

That said, some fans haven't had a pleasant experience with this mission, as inferred from the comments in the image above. So, despite offering high-stakes elements, Minor Turbulence has failed to impress a section of GTA 5 fans.

Needless to say, it would be great if Rockstar Games notices the player feedback and avoids including such missions in GTA 6's story mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback