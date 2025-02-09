7 motorcycles we'd like to see in GTA 6

The first GTA 6 trailer showed six motorcycles, much to the excitement of the motorhead community. Motorcycles are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto gameplay, along with cars. The current title includes 21 two-wheelers in story mode, which increases to 58 units if you consider the multiplayer version. It goes without saying that fans expect more from Rockstar Games in the upcoming title.

This article lists seven real-life motorcycles that we would like to see in the GTA 6 gameplay.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

7 real-life motorcycles Rockstar Games should consider adding in GTA 6

1) Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular heavy-duty motorcycles that deserves to be a part of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has yet to introduce this brand’s motorcycles into the Grand Theft Auto series and the upcoming title is the perfect opportunity to do so.

It is a classy-looking motorcycle that will perfectly suit the suburbs of the State of Leonida.

2) Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is an off-road motorcycle from Royal Enfield that can be an inspiration for the next iteration of the in-game Maibatsu Manchez Scout C. As the name implies, the vehicle will be great for exploring the hilly areas of the GTA 6 map.

3) Bajaj Dominar 400

The Dominar 400 is a tough motorcycle from Bajaj that Rockstar Games should consider adding in the upcoming game. The real-life vehicle comes with a powerful engine and is quite popular among tourers.

Rockstar should add it as an NPC vehicle in GTA 6 for players to steal to explore the new open world.

4) Yamaha YZF-R3

Rockstar should introduce racing motorcycles from Yamaha in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Yamaha Motorsports)

The R-series motorcycles from Yamaha are a hit among racing fans and Rockstar Games should consider adding the 2025 YZF-R3 in the upcoming title. Motorcycle racing should be one of the primary features in GTA 6 so that players can show off their riding skills with the in-game Yamaha YZF-R3.

5) 2025 KTM 200 Duke

Rockstar should also focus on street bikes in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via KTM India)

The Duke series motorcycles from KTM are popular as some of the best street vehicles. Since GTA 6 map is expected to be highly detailed with relatively dense traffic, Rockstar should add street-friendly vehicles such as the 2025 KTM 200 Duke.

It would be great to see NPCs roaming around the map riding this stylish motorcycle.

6) 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO

Futuristic-looking vehicles will surely be a great addition to the highly detailed open world of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via KTM India)

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO is one of the most powerful vehicles developed by the Austrian motorcycle company. Rockstar Games should consider adding this powerful machine to the upcoming gameplay after release. It should be a rare vehicle in both story mode and the GTA 6 Online multiplayer version.

The vehicle's appearance is both aggressive and futuristic. Therefore, it will perfectly match the aesthetics of HD Universe Vice City.

7) Harley Davidson Street Glide 2025

Harley Davidson motorcycles have always been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series (Image via Harley Davidson)

The streets of HD Universe Vice City will feel incomplete if Rockstar Games does not add any motorcycles from Harley Davidson. The Street Glide 2025 is one of the best choices for the purpose due to its looks and massive size.

It is a touring motorcycle that players can use to cruise around the coastlines of the upcoming map. Both Jason and Lucia will look great going on long rides in the Harley Davidson Street Glide 2025.

