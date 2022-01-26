What happened to Brad in GTA 5?

Brad Snyder barely shows up in GTA 5, yet he makes a huge impact on the story.

Prior to the events of the game, Brad used to work with Michael and Trevor. They were bank robbers who swept through the entire Midwest. However, their escapades came to an end in 2004. A bank heist in Ludendorff went terribly wrong when Brad and Michael were shot, forcing Trevor to flee the scene.

For several years, Trevor believed that Brad was still alive and that Michael didn't make it. By the time GTA 5 rolls around in 2013, he eventually discovers the truth. Brad was never the most likable character, yet he serves an important role in the story. WIthout him, most of the conflict would never exist.

Here is a look at what happened to Brad from GTA 5

This article will mainly discuss what exactly happened to Brad during the GTA 5 prologue. Players were initially led to believe that he is locked up in a prison cell, where he contacts Trevor through mail. It turns out that is not the case at all.

He didn't make it in the prologue

After robbing the bank and escaping the police, all three bank robbers make their way across a snowy road. Unbeknownst to Brad and Trevor, Michael made a secret deal with Dave Norton.

The corrupt FIB agent was right there, lying in wait with a sniper rifle. Brad and Trevor would get taken out, while Michael would change his identity and move to another location. However, before Trevor could get shot, Brad walks right into the line of fire. He is heavily wounded by the sniper bullet and falls over.

Michael also got shot, although it was part of the plan. Trevor ends up escaping, but without full context of what happened. He is led to believe that Brad survived his gunshot wound while Michael didn't. It turns out that it was the other way around, with Brad getting buried under Michael's name.

Dave Norton impersonates him in GTA 5

In the meantime, Dave Norton pretended to be Brad and continued to correspond with Trevor. This was mainly done to keep an eye out for him. However, by the events of GTA 5, Trevors finds out that Michael is alive and well. Eventually, Trevor starts to get suspicious about what happened to Brad.

Eventually, Trevor finds out the truth

After an awkward reunion, Michael and Trevor have a very uneasy relationship in GTA 5. It only gets worse once Trevor figures out what really happened. He ends up finding Brad in what is supposed to be Michael's grave, all the way back in North Yankton.

It took a long time for both men to reconcile with what happened several years ago. However, players can get them to work together long enough to unlock the true ending of the game.

By that point, Michael and Trevor had forgiven each other. Trevor even admits that Brad wasn't really a good person to begin with.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul