How to do towing missions in GTA 5

It wouldn't hurt for GTA 5 players to learn how to do towing missions.

This is a rather mundane job by GTA standards, but it's simple and honest work. Towing trucks transport vehicles by pulling them with a chained hook. It may not seem like much, but GTA 5 players will get one step closer to 100% completion. Franklin can perform these missions after he buys a specific property.

Admittedly, it's not the most exciting task in the world. However, GTA 5 players can always give themselves a completely different experience. Unlike most side jobs, this one requires them to be on their best behavior. Franklin is the only protagonist who can partake in these missions.

Here is how GTA 5 players can get started on towing missions

Franklin was introduced to towing missions very early in the game. Tonya Wiggins will give players a tutorial on how it works. However, once her mission strand is complete, players will need another method.

Purchase the LSPD Auto Impound

GTA 5 players must first complete all the towing missions for Tonya. There are a total of five different missions, as seen below:

Pulling Favors

Pulling Another Favor

Pulling Favors Again

Still Pulling Favors

Pulling One Last Favor

After the final mission is complete, Franklin can buy the LSPD Auto Impound for only $150,000. Players can now tow random vehicles whenever they visit, with a profit of $500 per car. To make a return on investment, players will have to somehow tow 300 vehicles.

Basic controls

To start a mission, players will have to enter the Large Tow Truck in the parking lot. They can sound the horn by pressing the following buttons:

PlayStation / Xbox : L3 / LS

: L3 / LS PC: E

Towing trucks have a very specific control scheme in GTA 5. Players will need to operate the crane on the back of their truck, since they need to attach themselves to nearby vehicles. They can raise or lower it with the following controls:

PlayStation / Xbox : Right stick

: Right stick PC: Left Shift and CTRL

Now all they have to do is back up into the front of the vehicle, all while the crane is still lowered. To let go, players need to hold the following buttons:

PlayStation / Xbox : Hold the right D-Pad

: Hold the right D-Pad PC: Hold the H key

Keep in mind that towing missions will automatically fail if either vehicle is destroyed. Additionally, players must not break the law at any point.

