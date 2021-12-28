Should GTA Online players go for the Annis ZR350 or the Dinka Jester RR?

GTA Online players should take a look at the ZR350 and Jester RR, and decide which one is the better vehicle.

Both of these sports cars were released as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, and players can freely customize these vehicles at the LS Car Meet mod shop. It goes without saying that players will have to spend a lot of money to purchase them, and the question remains regarding whether or not it's worth the investment.

The ZR350 and Jester RR are both tuner vehicles that require a lot of commitment. Players will have to fully upgrade their sports cars if they want the best possible performance. Here's a look at which vehicles would better serve their purpose in GTA Online.

A review of the ZR350 and Jester RR in GTA Online

Both of these vehicles are available at Legendary Motorsport. Some GTA Online players might prefer a faster vehicle, so here's a comparison guide between the ZR350 and the Jester RR.

Price and performance of the ZR350

GTA Online players can buy the ZR350 for $1,615,000. The trade price is much cheaper at only $1,211,250. Players can unlock these trade prices by leveling up their Car Meet Reputation.

According to Broughy1322, the ZR350 has a top speed of 117.50 miles per hour. It takes inspiration from the real life Mazda RX-7, specifically the 1992-2002 versions. Players may remember this vehicle from GTA San Andreas.

Like most cars in its class, the ZR350 offers good top speed and acceleration. Unfortunately, it suffers from really poor traction issues, especially off the road.

Price and performance of the Jester RR

This is one of the more expensive tuner vehicles in the game. The Jester RR costs a whopping $1,970,000, which is a few hundred thousand more than the ZR350. GTA Online players are better off getting it at the trade price of $1,477,500.

The Jester RR boasts a top speed of 125 miles per hour, according to Broughy1322. This vehicle is based on the real world Toyota GR Supra. As a result, it offers a good performance thanks to its aerodynamic design. Its top speed is one of its biggest strengths as a tuner car.

As long as players are careful to avoid oversteering the Jester RR, they will have a reliable vehicle with exceptional handling. It's one of the better cars from the Los Santos Tuners update, although it comes with a hefty price tag.

Which car is the fastest?

OneSpot Gaming did a driving test between the ZR350 and the Jester RR. The above video showcases their overall performance in GTA Online.

It turns out that the Jester RR is a slightly faster vehicle. Its top speed overtakes the ZR350, albeit just barely. The Jester RR also handles better on various types of terrain. Last but not least, it has a shorter braking distance.

Overall, the Jester RR is somewhat better than the ZR350. The only downside is that it's a more expensive vehicle. Some GTA Online players might decide to go with the ZR350 as a cheaper alternative. Nonetheless, both vehicles are just fast enough to win street races.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish