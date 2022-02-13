Albany Roosevelt in GTA Online: Price, stats, where to buy, and more

GTA Online players don't need a time machine for a chance to drive the Albany Roosevelt.

This 1928 vehicle is based on the Cadillac 341A Town Sedan, most famously owned by the notorious Al Capone. GTA Online players will undoubtedly feel like gangsters driving it. Valentine's Day is fast approaching, which is why Rockstar is giving it the spotlight.

Before they buy, players should know what they are getting into. The Roosevelt is not a competitive vehicle by any stretch of the imagination. However, it can still be a fun car to drive around. Players can rev up those V12 engines and reach decent top speeds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here is what GTA Online players need to know about the Albany Roosevelt

Variety is the spice of life in GTA Online since the game offers a wide range of vehicles. The Albany Roosevelt is an acquired taste for players who prefer classic throwbacks. Without further ado, this article will look at what this vehicle brings to the table.

Current price

Given its vintage look, the Roosevelt only costs $750,000. No trade price can lower its current value.

Players can get a free Roosevelt if they complete the Prize Ride Challenge this week. They must win a Street Race Series within three consecutive days. There's still just enough time to pull it off, but players must act quickly.

GTA Online players can also get the Roosevelt Valor at a 40% discount for the next few days. It's part of the Valentine's Day event, which ends on February 16th. While this fancy variant typically costs $982,000, its current discount brings it down to $589,200.

Overall performance

The Roosevelt is classified as an armored vehicle, which gives it extra durability. It's suitable for combat situations, given that passengers can hang on the side of the car. Players can use assault rifles and machine guns while doing so. However, they need to be careful not to crash, or else they will fall over.

According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, this vehicle has a top speed of 98.50 miles per hour. The acceleration is slowed down by its armor, making it feel like a heavy vehicle to drive. To avoid frequent spin-outs, players should consider lowering the suspension.

The Roosevelt is mainly similar to its counterpart, the Roosevelt Valor. However, the latter has more customization options, so keep that in mind.

Where to buy the Roosevelt

GTA Online players can visit the main website for Legendary Motorsport. Some of the most popular vehicles in the game can be found here. Players need to pick up their phone and find it through eyefinder.info.

Do players have a use for it?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Roosevelt is a novelty act that's best used casually. At most, GTA Online players can dress up in mobster attire and fool around with their gang. It's an excellent vehicle to use in drive-bys. Players should buy it with reasonable expectations since they see what they get.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar