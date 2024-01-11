Albany Cavalcade XL is finally out in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added a brand-new vehicle to the game, exciting existing players. The Albany Cavalcade XL is a luxury SUV that has been added as part of the Chop Shop DLC's drip feed. Additionally, there are a few more vehicles that will roll out in the following updates. That said, players have looked forward to this vehicle ever since it was teased.

Now that it is finally here, fans have been looking into its stats to determine whether the vehicle suits them. Since SUVs are typically all-rounders, they tend to have average speed but good handling to tackle challenging terrains.

This article offers more insight into the newly introduced Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online.

Albany Cavalcade XL is a decent SUV that players can purchase in GTA Online

As mentioned, the Albany Cavalcade XL was introduced to the game as part of the Chop Shop DLC and rolled out with the current GTA Online weekly update. Performance-wise, this massive SUV is surprisingly good at tackling corners. It turns well and does not over or understeer, which is a major plus point.

While it is not the fastest car in GTA Online, it is quick enough. However, this is compensated by its impressive handling. So, while the Albany Cavalcade XL is great for regular driving and the town, it is not made for racing. For now, its exact top speed remains unknown.

The Albany Cavalcade XL comes with a hefty price tag of $1,665,000. This is one of the biggest factors that could hold back players from purchasing it in the game. While the vehicle is good, many players may not consider it worth the money, unless they have cash to spare.

The Albany Cavalcade XL lacks in terms of upgrades. Thus, anyone purchasing it will not really have any customization options. While it has the basics, there is nothing special about them.

The car also has a dull exhaust note. New players looking to purchase an SUV in GTA Online might want to look at other options like the Granger 3600 LX. However, this vehicle is good if you're looking for hilly areas with many twisties.

The GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL is a decent car but does not really stand out. However, this does not mean it is a bad option for those seeking an SUV in the game. It is big, has great handling, and does everything else expected of it.

