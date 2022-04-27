All the changes made to GTA 5 with the latest update

GTA 5 next-gen has received a new patch for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC from Rockstar Games.

While some players are dissatisfied with the absence of new gaming features with this update, others are pleased with the performance and stability improvements.

This article covers all of the changes made in GTA 5 next with this new update.

List of changes in GTA 5 with this update

This update for GTA 5 and GTA Online mainly fixes many bugs and other minor issues which are mentioned on Rockstar’s website. On the Series X, the update is 2.48GB, 1.9GB on Xbox One, 500MB on PS5, and 1GB on PC.

The following are all of the changes made to the game with this update:

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X | S

Adaptive Triggers (PS5)

Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong

Improvements

A ‘Motion Blur’ option slider has been added

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that caused the Story Mode to GTA Online transition to take a prolonged amount of time

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on an alert screen after using Quick Resume on Xbox

Fixed audio issues that occurred in-game after opening the Xbox guide

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no game audio while in an Xbox party

Fixed an issue that caused radio audio to not be present on Xbox

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing several missing sound effects during large player Deathmatches

Fixed several issues where blocked players could still view and interact with the blocking players' UGC (User Generated Content) content

Fixed an issue that caused Parachute Jobs to be missing from the Jobs menu

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly given the option to ‘Resume Story’ despite not owning Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused GTA Online friends to display as contacts on players’ phones in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused character switching in Story Mode to take a prolonged amount of time

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that caused a significant drop in frame rate after selecting a neon interior for your vehicle while having Chameleon paint applied

Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese translation of the word “Overwrite” to not be accurate on the character migration screen

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when trying to enter GTA Online with an existing character on a new console

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert “You have been banned from using Social Club Services and are not permitted to enter Grand Theft Auto permanently.”

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving the alert “Error in Content Enumeration” when trying to create a second character

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Patriot’ parachute smoke to appear as black instead of the intended red, white, and blue

Fixed audio issues that occurred in-game after calling Mors Mutual

Fixed audio issues that were present when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the Rockstar logo screen when booting the game

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the prompt to crack the safe to be missing in Last Play – Make Ends Meat

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing the Race in the GTA Online Tutorial

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the lobby after accepting a Gerald Mission invite

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving phone invitations to Jobs

Director Mode

Fixed missing text and button prompts in Director Mode

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players progress not saving in GTA Online

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several crashes in GTAV

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Vehicle List to not correctly count successfully delivered vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to disappear in the Shooting Range

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when attempting to migrate a character from a previous generation console to a next-generation console

