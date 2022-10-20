All discounts this week in GTA Online (October 20)

A new weekly update dropped in GTA Online, and some gamers might be curious to see what the discounts are this week. The vehicles on sale range from 30% to 50% discounts, with the most notable car of the bunch being the Pfister Comet Safari.

Of course, this week's update features more than just discounts. Other content for players to look forward to includes:

Beast vs. Slasher returning

Bonus cash on Exotic Exports

The new Cerberus Surprise event

Bonus cash on Freemode Events

A continuation of the UFO event

Some parts of this week's update are filler, but it's still worth covering them all for gamers seeking to know what's happening in this game right now.

All new discounts added in this week's update in GTA Online (October 20)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online.Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online. Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 https://t.co/iMhiIOR1qM

This tweet contains a hyperlink to all of this weekly update's offerings in GTA Online. Most importantly, it includes all new discounts, which are:

50% off the Declasse Tampa

50% off the Pfister Comet Safari

50% off the Vapid Bullet

50% off the Übermacht Zion Classic

40% off the Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

30% off the Ocelot Locust

30% off the Karin Everon

30% off the Pfister Neon

40% off garages

No weapons have discounts this week. None of the cars listed above are metagame staples, but some of them can be appealing to GTA Online players looking for something different.

More details on these discounts

This week's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom's offerings (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers interested in the Declasse Tampa, Übermacht Zion Classic, and Karin Everon should know that they’re all available for test drives in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

The Declasse Tampa here has a Metallic Sunrise Orange paint, while the Übermacht Zion Classic has a Faux-Rust livery. Those interested in the Karin Everon should know that it has a Harsh Souls livery appropriate for the Halloween spirit.

Similarly, the Ocelot Locust, Pfister Comet Safari, and Vapid Bullet are all available on the LS Car Meet's Test Track. That means most vehicles with a discount this week can be given a test drive by curious GTA Online players.

Freebies

The free masks (Image via Rockstar Games)

A few freebies are obtainable this week in GTA Online. The first ones to discuss are the Famine and Green Vintage Mummy masks. Completing the Judgement Day activity will give you the Famine mask. Likewise, doing a Payphone Hit will provide players with the Green Vintage Mummy Mask.

On a related note, finishing top three in Street Races through three separate real-life days will give players the Lampadati Viseris. That car would normally cost $875,000.

Final notes on this week's update

Beast vs. Slasher has returned (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weekly update's discounts and bonus cash activities last from October 20-26, 2022. In the meantime, GTA Online players can still participate in the relevant Halloween events that last the whole month:

Collecting all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day

Taking pictures of UFOs and sending them to Omega

There is a decent amount of content for gamers to enjoy in this spooky season, especially if they're looking to prioritize fun over efficiency.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Are you going to buy any of the discounted vehicles this week in GTA Online? Yes No 1 votes