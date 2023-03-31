All GTA 5 characters that could return in GTA 6 one way or another

Some GTA 5 characters are more likely to return in GTA 6 than others. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed any specific details about the upcoming entry. Still, recent Grand Theft Auto games have always had characters from past titles making a cameo. Not to mention, one of the GTA 6 leaks even features details about Jay Norris in the NPC dialog. The conversation references the character's death from the GTA 5 mission, Friend Request.

While content from leaks is always subject to change, it's still likely that the new game will reference some familiar faces one way or another. A cameo would be reasonable, even if there is no evidence of who will return.

Note: This article is about hypotheticals and not a confirmation of anybody returning.

Which GTA 5 characters could potentially return in GTA 6?

Some of these GTA 5 characters definitely won't be returning in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games, Linkins)

Generally speaking, any GTA 5 character who wasn't canonly slain is eligible to return in GTA 6. Do note that there is a difference between a forced demise like Jay Norris's and an optional one like Dr. Isiah Friedlander's. The former will always happen, people eliminated in this method never returned in GTA Online.

Here is a list of important characters that are canonly alive in GTA 5, which in turn makes them eligible to return in GTA 6:

Franklin Clinton

Michael De Santa

Trevor Philips

Chop

Lester

Dave Norton

Lamar Davis

Amanda De Santa

Jimmy De Santa

Tracey De Santa

Martin Madrazo

Patricia Madrazo

Solomon Richards

Ron Jakowski

Wade Hebert

Simeon Yetarian

Tanisha Jackson

Tao Cheng

Dr. Isiah Friedlander

Current leaks reveal the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game involves robberies in a "Bonnie and Clyde"-like story. Thus, one would have to wonder who would be best suited to return in that scenario. Any of the protagonists would be a safe bet, although one would hope that none of them return in a manner similar to Johnny Klebitz.

Lester Crest is another likely candidate who could return (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides them, Lester and Lamar wouldn't be too farfetched due to their importance and constant presence in GTA Online. Lester is heavily involved in heists, so a game centered around robberies could potentially feature him. Alternatively, he could be on vacation.

Lamar now has LD Organics, so it wouldn't be too strange if he left his old home to explore new business ventures.

Optional deaths never rule out a character from returning down the line (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as outside-the-box picks go, Dr. Isiah Friedlander would be another fairly likely candidate. The next game takes place in Vice City, which was historically associated with the drug trade. Dr. Isiah Friedlander failed to get into this business in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

On a related note, it would be interesting to see if GTA Online exclusive characters like Agatha Baker or Dax will appear in future Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the next entry in the series, so it will be a while until players find out about the upcoming game's cast.

