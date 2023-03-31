All GTA 5 characters that could return in GTA 6 one way or another

Some GTA 5 characters are more likely to return in GTA 6 than others. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed any specific details about the upcoming entry. Still, recent Grand Theft Auto games have always had characters from past titles making a cameo. Not to mention, one of the GTA 6 leaks even features details about Jay Norris in the NPC dialog. The conversation references the character's death from the GTA 5 mission, Friend Request.
While content from leaks is always subject to change, it's still likely that the new game will reference some familiar faces one way or another. A cameo would be reasonable, even if there is no evidence of who will return.
Note: This article is about hypotheticals and not a confirmation of anybody returning.
Which GTA 5 characters could potentially return in GTA 6?
Generally speaking, any GTA 5 character who wasn't canonly slain is eligible to return in GTA 6. Do note that there is a difference between a forced demise like Jay Norris's and an optional one like Dr. Isiah Friedlander's. The former will always happen, people eliminated in this method never returned in GTA Online.
Here is a list of important characters that are canonly alive in GTA 5, which in turn makes them eligible to return in GTA 6:
- Franklin Clinton
- Michael De Santa
- Trevor Philips
- Chop
- Lester
- Dave Norton
- Lamar Davis
- Amanda De Santa
- Jimmy De Santa
- Tracey De Santa
- Martin Madrazo
- Patricia Madrazo
- Solomon Richards
- Ron Jakowski
- Wade Hebert
- Simeon Yetarian
- Tanisha Jackson
- Tao Cheng
- Dr. Isiah Friedlander
Current leaks reveal the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game involves robberies in a "Bonnie and Clyde"-like story. Thus, one would have to wonder who would be best suited to return in that scenario. Any of the protagonists would be a safe bet, although one would hope that none of them return in a manner similar to Johnny Klebitz.
Besides them, Lester and Lamar wouldn't be too farfetched due to their importance and constant presence in GTA Online. Lester is heavily involved in heists, so a game centered around robberies could potentially feature him. Alternatively, he could be on vacation.
Lamar now has LD Organics, so it wouldn't be too strange if he left his old home to explore new business ventures.
As far as outside-the-box picks go, Dr. Isiah Friedlander would be another fairly likely candidate. The next game takes place in Vice City, which was historically associated with the drug trade. Dr. Isiah Friedlander failed to get into this business in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.
On a related note, it would be interesting to see if GTA Online exclusive characters like Agatha Baker or Dax will appear in future Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the next entry in the series, so it will be a while until players find out about the upcoming game's cast.
