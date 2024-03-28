All GTA Online Freemode Challenges and Events giving 2x bonuses (March 28-April 3, 2024)

GTA Online Freemode Challenges and Events got a huge boost this week from Rockstar Games with the latest weekly update. These are a series of challenges and events that can be started in the free mode without any loading screen. All online players in a lobby have to compete with each other to earn double money and RP until April 3, 2024.

However, one might wonder how many of these activities exist. This article aims to share all of the available GTA Online Freemode Challenges and Events eligible for the 2x rewards this week.

GTA Online Freemode Challenges: A brief list of everything eligible for 2x bonuses (March 28-April 3, 2024)

The GTA Online weekly update has made the Freemode Challenges worth participating in again with the double bonuses boost for the next seven days. These were added to the game back in 2015 as part of the Freemode Events Update.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online Freemode Challenges available to participate in 2024:

Near Misses Challenge

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

Low Flying Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Longest Fall Survived Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Inverted Flying Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Highest Speed Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Headshot Kills Challenge

The GTA Online Freemode Challenges trigger automatically online; however, there must be three unaffiliated players available at a time in any of the lobby types:

Friends

Crew

Invite Only

Public

Each online player gets an alert before a Freemode Challenge starts in a lobby, giving them time to be prepared with some on-screen instructions. One can also notice a leaderboard at the bottom-right of the screen displaying the game's top three players.

GTA Online Freemode Events: A brief list of every activity giving 2x bonuses this week (March 28-April 3, 2024)

Like the Freemode Challenges, the Freemode Events also debuted in the game in 2015 with the same Freemode Events Update. The requirements to trigger these are also the same as defined earlier in the article.

Here’s a complete list of Freemode Events in Grand Theft Auto Online, all eligible for the 2x bonuses this week:

Checkpoints

Air Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

King of the Castle

Hold the Wheel

Kill List

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Rockstar Games has removed the below-mentioned Freemode Events since 2018’s After Hours update:

Penned In

Dead Drop

Moving Target

Kill List Competitive

With the latest GTA 6 leak circulating online, it seems like the best time to hustle in Los Santos before the next title releases.

