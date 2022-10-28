All GTA Online Halloween discounts (2022)

The final weekly update of Halloween 2022 is live in GTA Online, and a plethora of discounts come with it. Several vehicles and Arena War content will be cheaper this week, so it's worth seeing what they are down below.

The weekly update's discounts will last until November 3, 2022. Similarly, the limited-time Halloween vehicles, including the discounted Sanctus, will be unavailable for new players to purchase after that date.

If GTA Online players see something they like this week, they're strongly urged to buy it since there's no telling when the next time these items will go on sale.

The final Halloween week's discounts in GTA Online

Here is a list of all vehicle discounts this week in GTA Online:

50% off the Albany Lurcher

50% off the Vapid Blade

50% off the Western Gargoyle

40% off the BF Weevil

40% off the Ocelot Penetrator

40% off the LCC Sanctus

40% off the Declasse Impaler (Arena)

40% off the Benefactor Bruiser (Arena)

40% off the Bravado Sasquatch

30% off the MTL Cerberus (Arena)

30% off the Grotti Visione

30% off the Coil Raiden

30% off the Obey I-Wagen

30% off the Lampadati Pigalle

Here is a list of all Arena War discounts this week in GTA Online:

50% off Arena War Workshops

50% off all Arena War modifications

30% off Arena War Body Suits

30% off Space Creature Suits

30% off Space Cyclops Suits

30% off Space Horror Suits

30% off Retro Spacesuits

30% off Astronaut Suits

30% off Space Traveler Suits

30% off Character Suits

Also, there is a 50% discount on all Imani Tech upgrades for this week's update in GTA Online.

Halloween-limited vehicles

The Lurcher is one of the three limited-time vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The three Halloween-limited vehicles to look out for this week include the following:

Albany Fränken Stange

Albany Lurcher

LCC Sanctus

The Albany Fränken Stange is the only one that doesn't have a discount this week. However, it is available for free if players get lucky at the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel.

This freebie will only last for a week, meaning that GTA Online players have until November 3, 2022, to get it.

Now, it's time to look at the two Halloween cars that are on sale this week. The Albany Lurcher normally costs $650,000, but it is priced at half this week. Thus, you can expect to buy it for $325,000.

Similarly, the LCC Sanctus usually costs $1,995,000, but now it is priced at $1,197,000 for this week only. If you haven't bought any of these three vehicles by the end of this week, you won't get another chance until the next Halloween event in 2023.

Arena War modifications

The Arena Workshop (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following modifications for Arena War vehicles cost half as much as usual for this week only:

Vehicle Armor Plating

Vehicle Weapons

Blades

Spikes

Roll Cages

The Arena Workshop usually costs $995,000, but gamers can get it for $497,500 via this week's update. Similarly, all renovations for it are also at half price. On a related note, GTA Online players get 2x cash, RP, and Arena Points by doing Arena War activities.

