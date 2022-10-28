All GTA Online Halloween discounts (2022)

The final weekly update of Halloween 2022 is live in GTA Online, and a plethora of discounts come with it. Several vehicles and Arena War content will be cheaper this week, so it's worth seeing what they are down below.
The weekly update's discounts will last until November 3, 2022. Similarly, the limited-time Halloween vehicles, including the discounted Sanctus, will be unavailable for new players to purchase after that date.
If GTA Online players see something they like this week, they're strongly urged to buy it since there's no telling when the next time these items will go on sale.
The final Halloween week's discounts in GTA Online
Here is a list of all vehicle discounts this week in GTA Online:
- 50% off the Albany Lurcher
- 50% off the Vapid Blade
- 50% off the Western Gargoyle
- 40% off the BF Weevil
- 40% off the Ocelot Penetrator
- 40% off the LCC Sanctus
- 40% off the Declasse Impaler (Arena)
- 40% off the Benefactor Bruiser (Arena)
- 40% off the Bravado Sasquatch
- 30% off the MTL Cerberus (Arena)
- 30% off the Grotti Visione
- 30% off the Coil Raiden
- 30% off the Obey I-Wagen
- 30% off the Lampadati Pigalle
Here is a list of all Arena War discounts this week in GTA Online:
- 50% off Arena War Workshops
- 50% off all Arena War modifications
- 30% off Arena War Body Suits
- 30% off Space Creature Suits
- 30% off Space Cyclops Suits
- 30% off Space Horror Suits
- 30% off Retro Spacesuits
- 30% off Astronaut Suits
- 30% off Space Traveler Suits
- 30% off Character Suits
Also, there is a 50% discount on all Imani Tech upgrades for this week's update in GTA Online.
Halloween-limited vehicles
The three Halloween-limited vehicles to look out for this week include the following:
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- LCC Sanctus
The Albany Fränken Stange is the only one that doesn't have a discount this week. However, it is available for free if players get lucky at the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel.
This freebie will only last for a week, meaning that GTA Online players have until November 3, 2022, to get it.
Now, it's time to look at the two Halloween cars that are on sale this week. The Albany Lurcher normally costs $650,000, but it is priced at half this week. Thus, you can expect to buy it for $325,000.
Similarly, the LCC Sanctus usually costs $1,995,000, but now it is priced at $1,197,000 for this week only. If you haven't bought any of these three vehicles by the end of this week, you won't get another chance until the next Halloween event in 2023.
Arena War modifications
The following modifications for Arena War vehicles cost half as much as usual for this week only:
- Vehicle Armor Plating
- Vehicle Weapons
- Blades
- Spikes
- Roll Cages
The Arena Workshop usually costs $995,000, but gamers can get it for $497,500 via this week's update. Similarly, all renovations for it are also at half price. On a related note, GTA Online players get 2x cash, RP, and Arena Points by doing Arena War activities.
