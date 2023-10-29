All GTA Online Possessed Animals locations during Halloween 2023

GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is in its final week, and players will encounter various elements in the game’s open world, including the newly released Possessed Animals. It is a seasonal random event introduced as San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content, and Rockstar kept it completely distinct from the other Halloween-themed random proceedings.

Players can find Possessed Animals on the streets of Los Santos or Blaine County, all of them turning black with blood and wounds. These vicious creatures could be anywhere in the open world, making it necessary to know their spawn location.

To that end, this article shares all types and locations of GTA Online Possessed Animals currently live during the Halloween 2023 event week.

GTA Online Possessed Animals – Different types spawn at different locations (Halloween 2023)

GTA Online Possessed Animals is one of the best Halloween modes introduced in 2023. Not only does it provide something new and fresh for players to face, but also different types of animals give the random event enough diversity. Five different types of Possessed Animals can be found in any type of game session, namely:

Pug (Dog)

Coyote

Deer

Boar

Cougar

All of these Possessed Animals spawn at different locations on the map, even after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Here’s a brief list of locations one should note:

Pug (Dog):

Mount Zonah Medical Center, Rockford Hills

Paleto Boulevard, close to its intersection with Duluoz Avenue

Harmony Plaza, Route 68

Coyote:

Murrieta Oil Field, Palomino Highlands

Great Chaparral

Ron Alternates Wind Farm

Tongva Hills

Sandy Shores

Deer:

Raton Canyon

Tongva Hills

Paleto Forest

Boar:

Mount Chiliad

Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

Grapeseed

Cougar:

San Chianski Mountain Range

Land Act Reservoir

Mount Gordo

Davis Quartz

GTA Online Possessed Animals: When do they spawn during Halloween 2023?

The Possessed Animals may appear randomly in the locations mentioned above. However, they generally spawn during a particular in-game time. Players should be careful between 8 pm to 1 am in any kind of multiplayer session. While it’s true these creatures can appear in all lobbies, certain conditions must be met for them to spawn:

Players must not be inside any building but Free Roam Players must have joined the session for at least 16 minutes Players must not be inside a vehicle but on foot Players must be near the predetermined locations

Once these conditions are met, a Possessed Animal will appear, looking completely normal from a distance but quickly becoming hostile in the ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online Halloween 2023 event.

With Rockstar making so many additions to the current game, fans shouldn’t expect Grand Theft Auto 6 anytime soon.

