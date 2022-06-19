All GTA San Andreas radio stations ranked

GTA San Andreas has some of the best soundtracks, making its gameplay more memorable as well as enjoyable.

These soundtracks are often a part of the in-game radio stations, which play a variety of music from different genres. Unlike previous games, GTA San Andreas introduced a mechanic that randomizes the playlist, so every radio station feels fresh. It also includes DJ commentary as well as weather reports.

There are a total of 12 radio stations in the game. With that said, here's a ranked list of all the radio stations in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

GTA San Andreas Radio Stations – Names, Songs List & More

12) Playback FM

The radio station is hosted by DJ Forth Right MC, voiced by Chuck D, who plays classic East Coast hip hop music in GTA San Andreas.

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - "Road to the Riches" (1989)

Big Daddy Kane - "Warm It Up, Kane" (1989)

Spoonie Gee - "The Godfather" (1987)

Masta Ace - "Me and the Biz" (1990)

Slick Rick - "Children's Story" (1988)

Public Enemy - "Rebel Without a Pause" (1987)

Eric B. & Rakim - "I Know You Got Soul" (1987)

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock - "It Takes Two" (1988)

Gang Starr - "B.Y.S." (1992)

Biz Markie - "The Vapors" (1988)

Brand Nubian - "Brand Nubian" (1989)

Ultramagnetic MCs - "Critical Beatdown" (1988)

11) K-Rose

The K-Rose radio station plays classic country music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by DJ Mary-Beth Maybell, voiced by Riette Burdick.

Jerry Reed - "Amos Moses" (1970)

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn - "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" (1973)

Hank Williams - "Hey Good Lookin'" (1951)

Juice Newton - "Queen of Hearts" (1981)

Statler Brothers - "New York City" (1970)

Asleep At The Wheel - "The Letter That Johnny Walker Read" (1975)

The Desert Rose Band - "One Step Forward" (1987)

Willie Nelson - "Crazy" (1962)

Patsy Cline - "Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray" (1957)

Statler Brothers - "Bed of Rose's" (1970)

Mickey Gilley - "Make the World Go Away" (1999)

Ed Bruce - "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" (1975)

Merle Haggard - "Always Wanting You" (1975)

Whitey Shafer - "All My Ex's Live in Texas" (1987)

Eddie Rabbitt - "I Love a Rainy Night" (1980)

10) K-DST

This radio station, otherwise known as “The Dust,” plays classic rock music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by musician Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith, voiced by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Foghat - "Slow Ride" (1975)

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Green River" (1969)

Heart - "Barracuda" (1977)

Kiss - "Strutter" (1974)

Toto - "Hold the Line" (1978)

Rod Stewart - "Young Turks" (1981)

Tom Petty - "Runnin' Down a Dream" (1989) *

Joe Cocker - "Woman to Woman" (1972) *

Humble Pie - "Get Down to It" (1973)

Grand Funk Railroad - "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1974)

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Free Bird" (1973)

America - "A Horse with No Name" (1971)

The Who - "Eminence Front" (1982)

Boston - "Smokin'" (1976)

David Bowie - "Somebody Up There Likes Me" (1975)

Eddie Money - "Two Tickets to Paradise" (1977)

Billy Idol - "White Wedding" (1982)

9) Bounce FM

This radio station plays funk, soul, disco, and R&B music in GTA San Andreas. It’s hosted by a radio personality in the GTA series, The Funktipus, who is voiced by legendary funk artist George Clinton.

Dazz Band - "Let It Whip" (1982)

Fatback Band - "Yum Yum (Gimme Some)" (1975) *

Gap Band - "You Dropped a Bomb on Me" (1982) *

Kool & the Gang - "Hollywood Swinging" (1973)

Cameo - "Candy" (1986)

MFSB - "Love Is The Message" (1973)

Johnny Harris - "Odyssey" (1980)

Roy Ayers - "Running Away" (1977) *

Ohio Players - "Love Rollercoaster" (1975)

The Isley Brothers - "Between The Sheets" (1983)

Zapp - "I Can Make You Dance" (1983)

Rick James - "Cold Blooded" (1983)

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People - "West Coast Poplock" (1982)

George Clinton - "Loopzilla" (1982)

Ohio Players - "Funky Worm" (1972)

Maze - "Twilight" (1985)

Lakeside - "Fantastic Voyage" (1980)

8) SF-UR

The San Fierro Underground Radio (SF-UR) radio station in GTA San Andreas is based in San Fierro. It is hosted by German DJ Hans Oberlander, who is voiced by Lloyd Floyd.

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas - "Promised Land" (1988)

808 State - "Pacific 202" (1989)

A Guy Called Gerald - "Voodoo Ray" (1988)

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle - "Your Love" (1986)

Raze - "Break 4 Love" (1988)

Cultural Vibe - "Ma Foom Bey (Love Chant Version)" (1986)

Jomanda - "Make My Body Rock" (1988)

CeCe Rogers - "Someday" (1987)

Nightwriters - "Let The Music Use You" (1987)

Mr. Fingers - Can You Feel It? (Chuck D. Mix) (1988)

Marshall Jefferson - "Move Your Body" (1986)

Maurice - "This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)" (1988)

The Todd Terry Project - "Weekend" (1988)

Fallout - "The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)" (1987)

Robert Owens - "I'll Be Your Friend" (1991)

The 28th Street Crew - "I Need A Rhythm" (1989)

7) K-JAH West

This radio station plays dub, reggae, and dancehall music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by Marshall Peters, voiced by Lowell "Sly" Dunbar, and Johnny Lawton, voiced by Robbie Shakespeare.

Black Harmony - "Don't Let It Go to Your Head" (1979) *

Blood Sisters - "Ring My Bell" (1979) *

Shabba Ranks - "Wicked Inna Bed" (1990)

Buju Banton - "Batty Rider" (1992)

Augustus Pablo - "King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown" (1975)

Dennis Brown - "Revolution" (1983)

Willi Williams - "Armagideon Time" (1979)

I-Roy - "Sidewalk Killer" (1972)

Toots & The Maytals - "Funky Kingston" (1973)

Dillinger - "Cokane In My Brain" (1976)

Toots & The Maytals - "Pressure Drop" (1969)

Pliers - "Bam Bam" (1992)

Barrington Levy - "Here I Come" (1984)

Reggie Stepper - "Drum Pan Sound" (1990)

Black Uhuru - "Great Train Robbery" (1986)

Max Romeo & The Upsetters - "Chase The Devil" (1976)

6) Radio X

The radio station plays heavy metal, alternative rock, and grunge music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by DJ Sage, voiced by Jodie Shawback.

Helmet - "Unsung" (1991)

Depeche Mode - "Personal Jesus" (1989)

Faith No More - "Midlife Crisis" (1992)

Danzig - "Mother" (1988)

Living Colour - "Cult of Personality" (1988)

Primal Scream - "Movin' on Up" (1991)

Guns N' Roses - "Welcome to the Jungle" (1987)

L7 - "Pretend We're Dead" (1992)

Ozzy Osbourne - "Hellraiser" (1991) *

Soundgarden - "Rusty Cage" (1991)

Rage Against the Machine - "Killing in the Name" (1992) *

Jane's Addiction - "Been Caught Stealing" (1990)

The Stone Roses - "Fools Gold" (1989)

Alice in Chains - "Them Bones" (1992)

Stone Temple Pilots - "Plush" (1992)

5) Radio Los Santos

The radio station plays Gangsta Rap and contemporary West Coast hip hop music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by real-life DJ Julio G from Lynwood, California, and voiced by himself.

2Pac (feat. Pogo) - "I Don't Give a F*ck" (1991) *

Compton's Most Wanted - "Hood Took Me Under" (1992)

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" (1992)

Too $hort - "The Ghetto" (1990)

N.W.A. - "Alwayz into Somethin'" (1991)

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - "Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)" (1992)

Kid Frost - "La Raza" (1990)

Cypress Hill - "How I Could Just Kill a Man" (1991)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "F*ck wit Dre Day" (1992)

The D.O.C. - "It's Funky Enough" (1989)

N.W.A. - "Express Yourself" (1988) *

Ice Cube - "It Was a Good Day" (1992)

Eazy-E - "Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn" (1988)

Above the Law - "Murder Rap" (1990)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Deep Cover" (1992)

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - "Guerillas in tha Mist" (1992)

4) CSR 103.9

The Contemporary Soul Radio 103.9 (CSR) radio station plays contemporary soul, new jack swing, and pop music in the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. It is hosted by DJ Phillip "PM" Michaels, voiced by Michael Bivins.

SWV - "I'm So Into You" (1992)

Soul II Soul - "Keep On Movin'" (1989)

Samuelle - "So You Like What You See" (1990)

Johnny Gill - "Rub You the Right Way" (1990)

Ralph Tresvant - "Sensitivity" (1990)

Guy - "Groove Me" (1988)

Aaron Hall - "Don't Be Afraid" (1992)

Boyz II Men - "Motownphilly" (1991)

Bell Biv DeVoe -"Poison" (1990)

Today - "I Got the Feeling" (1990)

Wreckx-n-Effect - "New Jack Swing" (1988)

Bobby Brown - "Don't Be Cruel" (1988)

En Vogue - "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" (1992)

3) Master Sounds 98.3

The radio station plays classic funk, rare grooves, and classic soul music in GTA San Andreas. It is hosted by DJ Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson, voiced by the late Ricky Harris.

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - "Express Yourself" (1970) *

Maceo & The Macks - "Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)" (1974)

Harlem Underground Band - "Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba" (1976)

The Chakachas - "Jungle Fever" (1970)

Bob James - "Nautilus" (1974)

Booker T. & the MG's - "Green Onions" (1962)

The Blackbyrds - "Rock Creek Park" (1975) *

Bobby Byrd - "Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming" (1971)

James Brown - "Funky President" (1974) *

Lyn Collins - "Rock Me Again And Again" (1974)

Maceo & The Macks - "Soul Power '74" (1973) *

Bobby Byrd - "I Know You Got Soul" (1971)

James Brown - "The Payback" (1973) *

Lyn Collins - "Think (About It)" (1972)

The JB's - "The Grunt" (1970) *

War - "Low Rider" (1975)

Gloria Jones - "Tainted Love" (1965)

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul - "(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind" (1972)

2) WCTR

West Coast Talk Radio (WCTR) is a talk radio station in GTA San Andreas broadcasting from Los Santos.

WCTR News: Hosted by Lianne Forget with Richard Burns, which features up-to-date news in the San Andreas state.

The Tight End Zone: Sports program hosted by Derrick Thackery.

The Wild Traveler: Travel program hosted by James Pedeaston.

Entertaining America: Entertainment program featuring various guests, hosted by Billy Dexter and, after his on-air death, by Lazlow.

Gardening with Maurice: Gardening show hosted by Maurice.

I Say/You Say: Political debate show hosted by a husband-and-wife liberal-and-conservative team of Peyton Phillips and Mary Phillips.

Lonely Hearts: Relationship advice program hosted by Christy MacIntyre and, after he hijacks her show, by Fernando Martinez.

Area 53: A "Coast to Coast AM" spoof hosted by Marvin Trill.

Various intros, outros, and comments on the radio station are delivered by Barbara Fox.

1) User Track Player/Mixtape

This is a custom radio station in GTA San Andreas that allows players to play their chosen songs on the game's PC, Xbox, and iOS ports. It supports .ogg as well .mp3 music formats. It also allows players with various options to play music. Players can play their songs in sequential order, random order, or within a rudimentary radio station that allows them to play music tracks between commercials.

On iOS, players must create a new playlist called GTASA on iTunes and add songs to it. Once it is done, players must start the game, enter any vehicle and keep changing the radio station until they find “Tape Deck” to listen to their custom music in GTA San Andreas.

In conclusion, GTA San Andreas has one of the most iconic and legendary songs, playlists, and radio stations that players still enjoy to this day.

