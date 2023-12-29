All holiday gifts and events in GTA Online's New Year update (December 29-January 3)

GTA Online just received a new weekly update for the festive season, and this one is themed around the New Year. Like the Christmas update that brought several festive events and rewards, this week's update also has some gifts and rewards for players. Many of the rewards from the Christmas update are also up for grabs, and this is the last chance to get them, as these will only last until January 3.

So, here's a list of everything that players can claim with the New Year update, including new rewards introduced this week and any remaining Christmas rewards from last week (December 21, 2023).

GTA Online rewards and gifts available in the New Year update week

The latest event week celebrates the New Year and continues with the festive charm that Rockstar Games introduced with the Christmas surprise following the GTA Online Chop Shop update. Players who log in to the game during this week (between December 29 and January 3, 2023) will unlock several New Year’s gifts, which include:

Bronze New Year’s Hat

Silver New Year’s Hat

Gold New Year’s Hat

Silver New Year’s Glasses

Gold New Year’s Glasses

Rainbow New Year’s Glasses

Snacks, Ammo, and Armor refilled

In addition to this, the Christmas collectibles introduced alongside the Festive Surprises event are still in effect, so players have one last week to grab them all, which are:

Yeti Outfit

Gooch Outfit

Snowman Outfit

WM 29 Pistol

Players can still unlock the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online by hunting down and killing the Yeti in the Yeti Hunt event. Meanwhile, the Gooch Outfit is unlocked by fighting and killing the Gooch. Finally, the Snowman Outfit can be obtained by destroying all 25 Snowmen scattered across the San Andreas map.

There's also the WM 29 Pistol, which can be unlocked by defeating the bank-robbing duo in the Weazel Plaza Shootout. The Happy Hauler Truck is also available, delivering presents like festive sweaters (Sprunk or eCola), GTA$, RP, ammo, and snacks to and from Legion Square. It's hard to miss due to its unique jingle and Christmas-themed paint job.

Some unique skins can be unlocked by playing Entourage (Festive Remix) in GTA Online. Completing it once will unlock the Snowman Finish for the Combat Pistol, completing five matches unlocks the Skull Santa Finish for the Special Carbine, and winning once while playing as Santa unlocks the Santa’s Helper Finish for the Heavy Sniper.

As mentioned, all these events will be available until January 3, 2024.

