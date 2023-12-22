How to play GTA Online Entourage (Festive Remix) and unlock Christmas weapon skins

GTA Online's latest weekly update introduced several festive surprises, and this includes Christmas-themed weapon skins. Rockstar is also celebrating their 25th anniversary this month, which is probably why there are so many rewards this year. There are several ways to unlock these rewards and get the Christmas weapon skins. Entourage (Festive Remix) puts a Christmas-themed twist to a well-known adversary mode, and it must be played multiple times to get all the skins.

Here's everything you need to know about Entourage (Festive Remix) in GTA Online to unlock all the Christmas weapon skins. The weekly update has been live since December 21, 2023, and is expected to last until January 3, 2024.

How to unlock Christmas weapon skins in GTA Online by playing Entourage (Festive Remix)

Entourage (Festive Remix) is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online, which means that you will have to start it from the Job menu. This is one of many festive surprises and holiday gifts that Rockstar has introduced in the game with the Christmas update.

Here's how to unlock the Christmas weapon skins in GTA Online with Entourage (Festive Remix):

Combat Pistol skin — Complete the Adversary Mode once.

Complete the Adversary Mode once. Special Carbine skin — Survive five matches.

Survive five matches. Heavy Sniper skin — Win a match while playing as Santa Claus.

In addition to unlocking weapon skins, playing Entourage (Festive Remix) during the latest GTA Online weekly event will also grant 2X cash and RP.

The story behind Entourage (Festive Remix) is that following an unfortunate sleigh accident, a group of Elves must protect Santa against the Krampuses. This means that the Elf team must extract Santa to the safe zone while the Krampus team is tasked with killing him.

The Elves have limited lives and are unable to see the extraction site. Meanwhile, Santa's injuries make him sluggish and unable to jump, but he gains extra health and is tasked with guiding the Elves to the Safe Zone. The Krampuses, on the other hand, have additional health and superhuman leaping powers.

In the default Entourage Adversary Mode, players are divided into teams of Bodyguards and Assassins instead, with one other player being the Target. It was first added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Cunning Stunts update in 2016.

There are many more festive surprises in Grand Theft Auto Online this week, such as the Snowmen collectibles that are making a return this year. Players will need to find and destroy all 25 of them to get a reward. There are more things to unlock as well, such as the Yeti Outfit, the WM 29 Pistol, and more.

The Happy Holidays Hauler truck will also leave behind presents like snacks, ammunition, GTA$, RP, and holiday sweaters. It travels to and from Legion Square before vanishing, so you need to keep an eye out for its distinctive red paint job and characteristic chime.

