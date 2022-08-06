All IAA missions in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update ranked according to payout

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update introduced a new Contact Mission for players, called Operation Papertrail. The majority of players were happy about this new series of missions which essentially lets them be IAA agents.

However, as there are over six IAA missions included in this entire operation, it might be hard for them to constantly spend time completing them without knowing exactly how much each task pays them.

Note: These payouts reflect the minimum amount USers will get for completing these missions.

All IAA missions in GTA Online and their payouts

6) Extraction

Extraction is the third IAA mission, which pays players around $21k. So, the rewards are pretty low, considering it's the third mission in this series.

In this mission, users need to locate an IAA agent who is really important to the entire operation. Hence, they need to investigate her disappearance, find her, and bring her back to the IAA headquarters while guarding her against enemies.

5) Cleanup

Cleanup is the final mission that gamers need to take part in to complete the entire operation. But surprisingly, the payout of the finale is only around $21,500.

This lackluster payout can be anti-climactic, so GTA Online players have to just focus on the total payout of this entire operation to recoup some hope.

In any case, in this mission, they must eliminate Mason Duggan and steal all the critical data he holds. This mission will also tie up all the loose threads in the process.

4) Counter Intelligence

Counter Intelligence is the second IAA mission users can do, and it rewards them very generously with $23,500. This is not bad, considering it is only the second mission GTA Online they have to do in this series of tasks.

Gamers can start this mission by either waiting for Agent ULP to call them, or they can themselves take the initiative and go the "U" letter on their map.

In this mission, as its name suggests, players must take part in counterintelligence operations against a government agency. Because of this, they have to do a lot of hacking and eliminate vast amounts of enemy agents.

3) Intelligence

This is the first IAA mission that GTA Online users need to do to start this entire operation. They will generally get a call from Agent ULP about this, but they can start it by going to the "U" letter on the map.

This mission provides gamers with most of the information regarding this entire operation, introduces the main antagonists, and orders them to gain data regarding the rising fuel prices in the state of San Andreas.

After completing this mission, players will get around $26,000, which is a pretty good amount, especially for the first mission.

2) Paper Trail

This is the fifth mission GTA Online users will have to do, and completing it will pay them about $28,000.

In this mission, they need to disrupt a critical deal, then steal a valuable asset from the enemy and bring it back to the IAA headquarters.

Many gamers have said that it is one of the most exciting out of the six missions, so if they are disappointed by the reward, at least they will have a good time doing it.

1) Asset Seizure

This is the fourth mission in this series and pays the best at $30k. It is another task where GTA Online players have to intercept a convoy and steal sensitive hardware from it.

This is a pretty action-packed mission, and they must drive a lot, so having a fast car is essential for successfully clearing it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far