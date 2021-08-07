All you need to know about the Dominator ASP in GTA Online

The Dominator ASP recently came out in GTA Online as yet another car from the Los Santos Tuners update.

Many GTA Online fans are wondering if the Dominator ASP is worth the wait and how it compares to other vehicles. Overall, it's a great muscle car and a decent tuner car for races. It's not a must-have vehicle for tuner races, but GTA Online players are unlikely to regret purchasing it.

It has a respectable top speed, fantastic handling, and great braking and acceleration. Its price is roughly in the middle compared to other tuner vehicles, which reflects on its performance being mostly mid-tier in that category. Like other tuners, the Dominator ASP has terrific customization options.

The Dominator ASP in GTA Online: All you need to know

Another look at the Dominator ASP (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dominator ASP came out recently in GTA Online, and fans of the various Dominator vehicles will likely enjoy it as well. The main thing to keep in mind is that this vehicle has the best handling out of any muscle car by a noticeable margin.

It might not be the fastest muscle car in its default state, but the remainder of its stats give it a solid edge over the competition in terms of general usage. It also outclasses the recently released Dominator GTT in everything but price.

It's not the last Los Santos Tuners vehicle that GTA Online players will get, but it's a solid option overall. If GTA Online players have money to burn, then the Dominator ASP is a decent investment to consider (especially if the player likes muscle cars).

Dominator ASP price

How the vehicle shows up in Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dominator ASP costs $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 at Trade Price) in GTA Online. Its initial resale price is $1,065,000 plus 60% of whatever the upgrades costed. GTA Online players can unlock the Dominator ASP's Trade Price randomly through the Reputation system. They will have a chance every five Reputation levels to unlock it (up to level 45).

Dominator ASP top speed

The Dominator ASP is capable of going up to 119.0 mph (191.5 km/h), which makes it a comfortable mid-tier muscle car as far as top speeds go. That makes it slightly slower than the regular Dominator (which only costs $35,000), but the rest of its stats far eclipses that of the original model.

It's also worth noting that the Dominator ASP's overall stats are middling as far as tuner vehicles go. It's not a bad tuner per se, but something like the Calico GTF is only about $200K more expensive, but it is more efficient for general races.

The Dominator GTT also came out in the Los Santos Tuners update, and it only has a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). The Dominator GTT's overall stats are also notably lower than what the Dominator ASP offers.

However, it only costs $1,220,000 ($915,000 at Trade Price) compared to the Dominator ASP's price of $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 at Trade Price). Both are classified as muscle cars in GTA Online.

