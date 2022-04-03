Alleged griefer in GTA Online turns out to be a gentleman

GTA Online Redditors are used to seeing all sorts of video clips on many subreddit pages. Something that feels as though it is re-emerging is more video clips of wholesome gameplay or at least attempts at it.

Usually, when Redditors see a clip that involves a military jet or an Oppressor MKII, they assume it is a griefer video. However, sometimes people can surprise you in the world of GTA.

This article will discuss what happens when a player in a Hydra encounters someone flying to Cayo Perico in GTA Online.

Not everyone in an OP vehicle GTA Online is bad

At the start of the video clip, everyone watching must have thought they were about to see yet another jet griefer exploit unfolding in front of them, however, they were pleasantly surprised when something completely unexpected happened.

In the video, lasting just over 30 seconds, this presumed griefer turns ally when they decide to lend a helping hand to the player flying the Velum. The door of the Cayo airplane is still open for some reason, and instead of deciding to shoot him out of the sky for no reason, the GTA Online gamer in the Hydra politely approaches and closes the door, using the tip of his plane.

He then flew off into the sky after the good deed. Commenters love these sorts of positive clips, and some are just as satisfying as watching griefers get their comeuppance.

The video has already received over twelve thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. It has no doubt been shared by players across other platforms, too, and is an impressive clip that showcases some genuine GTA Online kindness and some insane flying skills.

A number of commenters shared the same fear when they first watched the video and saw the Hydra approaching the Velum. Most people were expecting trouble, but it never came. Redditors were pleasantly surprised and inspired by this short clip.

Everyone was blown away at how this player was really just a nice guy going around being a good Samaritan. Other commenters talked about having experienced similar kindnesses before, as well as one commenter saying he found a player once, just pretending to be a taxi driver for fun. This all sounds more like the actions of friendly players in GTA RP modes.

GTA Online fans who enjoy these videos are hopefully aware of the GTA 5 RP phenomenon that has been happening over the past few years. If they are not, it is highly recommended to take a look and get involved with some of the best servers this year.

