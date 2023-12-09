Ambitious GTA 5 map expansion mod plans to release before GTA 6

The GTA 6 trailer, which Rockstar recently released, showed that the game will launch in 2025. Now, a group of GTA 5 modders believe that they can finish their gigantic map project for the game before Grand Theft Auto 6's release. The map mod in question aims to bring over several different regions of San Andreas to GTA 5, drastically expanding the size of the game world.

Grand Theft Auto 5 only featured two major regions - Los Santos and Blaine County. This is in stark contrast to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which had other cities and regions like San Fierro, Bone County, and more. The Northern San Andreas map project plans to bring many of these places to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Huge GTA 5 map mod to be finished before GTA 6 comes out in 2025

Expand Tweet

The Ambitioneers are a group of modders who are working on adding several locations to Grand Theft Auto 5, both old and new. Some of the major cities include cities like Roxwood, San Fierro, and Rickenbacker, which are based on San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland, respectively. As the above map illustrates, there are also vast stretches of countryside and other smaller regions.

When Rockstar released the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, the modders gave an update regarding their upcoming project:

"With GTA 6 confirmed, we want to inform you guys about the future of our Roxwood County map project. Luckily a 2025 release window gives us enough working space to continue working on Northern San Andreas. Our plans are finishing Roxwood/Whetstone and a part of San Fierro county."

This means they won't be able to finish the entire mod project by the time Grand Theft Auto 6 is released, but they hope to finish some major parts of it.

The Ambitioneers have also worked on other mods, such as Rags & Riches. This mod completes the construction of the Mile High Club, which was left unfinished in Grand Theft Auto 5 and is still under construction in GTA Online. Rags & Riches feels like an official DLC as it adds new locations, missions, vehicles, and more. It can be played in Story Mode or a Grand Theft Auto RP server with FiveM.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has seen a few mod projects aimed at expanding the game's map. However, the sheer scale of the Northern San Andreas project is far greater than anything seen before.

Like most mods, this will be limited to the PC version of the game. Furthermore, Grand Theft Auto 6 is only expected to be released for next-gen consoles for now. As such, it's hard to predict if PC modding will even be possible or not.

In other news, as the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer provided a glimpse into the vast world of Leonida, fans are already mapping out the game based on several Vice City map leaks.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.