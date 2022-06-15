Are Gerald's missions worth doing in GTA Online?

Gerald might be a leftover from the old days of GTA Online, but he's not completely useless.

Back in 2013, every beginner player had to go through him. Remember, there wasn't as much content back in the day, so there wasn't as much to do.

Gerald is among the first mission givers in GTA Online history. Old school players will definitely remember him, that's for sure.

The game has changed a lot over the last eight years. Nonetheless, beginner players might still have a use for Gerald missions. It may be worth doing, even in the year 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

What types of missions does Gerald have in GTA Online?

Gerald's first mission, Learning the Ropes, was part of the GTA Online tutorial for newer players. They will definitely run into him as they play the game. Lamar is the one who introduces the player to Gerald in the first place.

For the most part, Gerald's early missions are relatively simple. They often require players to drive somewhere, eliminate a few targets and then drive back with the goods. These missions offer cash rewards, along with a boost to reputation. Players will need these if they want to level up.

With the introduction of the Diamond Casino Heist, the game added a new mission string known as Gerald's Last Play. They are far more difficult than his 2013 missions since the skill gap has changed.

Pros and cons of Gerald's missions

Gerald's missions are unlocked very early in the game. They are fairly straightforward, which novice players can definitely appreciate. Most of them can also be done by a solo player. This is very convenient for players who don't like working with random teammates.

Unfortunately, Gerald's missions don't pay all that much. GTA Online has undergone massive inflation in the past few years, so the cash rewards are paltry by comparison. Of course, it's not so bad for beginners, especially if a weekly event doubles those bonuses.

Gerald's missions do have a particular use in training skills like strength. Some of the missions will not have cops active, which means players can beat up pedestrians without issues. It's unconventional, to say the least, but this will help them raise their strength level.

Ultimately, Gerald's missions are not too bad for beginners

Experienced players won't have much reason to play Gerald's missions, especially if they want money. However, beginners will find it useful for two reasons.

The first is that it's a good introduction to GTA Online. The second is that players can train their strength very early in the game.

GTA Online player health is correlated with a person's overall strength. That's why it's very important to raise that stat as quickly as possible.

Gerald's missions are a reliable training method, especially in the early stages of the game.

