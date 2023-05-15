Are the GTA+ May 2023 membership bonuses worth it?

GTA+ members receive new benefits and rewards every month, and it’s no exception for the month of May as well. As part of the subscription, gamers are entitled to exclusive content and rewards like new paints, free vehicles, extra cash, and more. While some membership bonuses are better than the rest, this monthly subscription is among the best ones yet.

With that being said, this article will highlight the main selling points of GTA+ bonuses that last from May 11, 2023, to June 7, 2023. Anybody who is already subscribed to the subscription will likely enjoy what it has to offer this month.

New GTA+ bonuses for May 2023 are pretty good

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, the GTA+ members are in for a treat as they enjoy various benefits and extra rewards this month. Here’s a complete list of things one can get while subscribed to the membership from May 11, 2023, to June 7, 2023:

3x cash and RP on Freemode Events

1.5x cash and RP on G’s Caches

Free Vapid Slamtruck vehicle (this normally costs $1,310,000)

Free Chameleon Paints (Orange/Red Flip and Anodized Purple Pearl)

Free Arcade Drone Station (ability to launch UAV from inside)

Free Purple Snakeskin Spiked helmet

Free Zebra Dome helmet

Free two Dark Blue Vinyl jackets

50% off on Heist Heavy Combat Outfits

50% off on Dynasty 8 Garages

Exclusive Taxi Services (Fast Travel)

Exclusive Gun Van perks

Access to Shark Cards+

$500,000

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Free Vehicle Requests

This is an intriguing list of GTA+ bonuses for a month. Let’s analyze the important things from the aforementioned selection.

Primary advantages of GTA+ (May 11 to June 7)

Here’s a quick rundown of the most important bonuses that you get out of this subscription today:

Free Vapid Slamtruck

Free Arcade Drone Station

$500,000

50% off on Dynasty 8 Garages

3x cash and RP on Freemode Events

Getting $500,000 without doing anything in the game is pretty good, making the subscription a better deal than two Shark Cards (Tiger). 50% off on Garages is the best thing to claim for players who love to collect different and rare vehicles in the game. It can save them around $17,500 - $105,000, depending on the property of their choice. Players can even opt for a 50-car Eclipse Blvd. Garage.

The Vapid Slamtruck is a one-of-a-kind car hauler in the game, which every motorhead should collect.

Additionally, triple cash and RP on every Freemode event is a blast for every hustler in Los Santos who loves to engage in competitive activities.

GTA+ Members can now claim a free Vapid Slamtruck, a utility vehicle designed with thrill seeking in mind. Plus, get two new Chameleon Paints, add a Drone Station inside your Arcade, and more through June 7

If gamers want to establish their criminal empire in the game, the subscription can help them in the long run while they wait anxiously for the untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

