Are GTA Online servers down on PS5 as well? PSN issue explained

Grand Theft Auto 5 hasn't seen much of a dip in its popularity in over a decade, and much of that has to do with GTA Online. Rockstar Games has regularly added fresh content to the multiplayer mode in the form of free DLCs, providing players with things to purchase, missions to grind, and secrets to uncover.

That said, many PS4 users have experienced issues with the title's servers today, February 8, 2025. This is because PlayStation Network (PSN) servers are currently down.

Naturally, this has led to fans wondering if the same issue has affected GTA Online players on the PS5, and the answer to that question is, unfortunately, yes.

GTA Online servers are down on PS4 and PS5 due to PSN server outage

Rockstar's Server Status website indicates issues for PS4 and PS5 users (Image via Rockstar Games)

PSN servers went down today (February 8, 2025) and are still offline as of this writing, causing problems to those wanting to access GTA Online servers on the PS4 and PS5. Although these platforms run different versions of the game, both have been affected.

As can be seen in the image above, Rockstar Games' Server Status website — at the time of this writing — indicates that the title's servers are down on both last and current-gen PlayStation consoles. The same is also shown for Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer, on PS4.

PlayStation has acknowledged the PSN server outage incident, as can be seen in the following X post:

However, no explanation has been provided yet about why exactly this issue has occurred, and how long it may take for it to be resolved. PSN's Service Status website only states that "Some services are experiencing issues" and that they are "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".

According to PSN's website, services like signing in, creating, or editing accounts are experiencing issues. Additionally, players might face difficulties when launching games, apps, and network features.

PSN servers are still down as of this writing (Image via PlayStation)

In a nutshell, players likely won't have a smooth experience playing games on PS4 and PS5 consoles as long as the PSN servers are down. This not only concerns GTA Online, but other video games as well.

Since the issue is from PlayStation's end, there appears to be nothing that users can do to fix it themselves. That being said, GTA Online server status on other compatible platforms (PC, Xbox One, as well as Series X/S) is up and working as per Rockstar's support website. Therefore, players on these platforms should be able to access the multiplayer as usual.

