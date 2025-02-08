When will GTA Online PlayStation servers likely be back up? Possible time explored

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5. Accessing the popular multiplayer on these consoles is usually quite easy, but players may have been experiencing some issues at the moment. One may wonder if this has anything to do with their own internet or Rockstar Games' servers.

The issues have seemingly emerged due to PlayStation Network (PSN) servers being down at the moment. PlayStation has also acknowledged on X that some users may be facing such problems. Although no clear window has been provided as to when this will be fixed yet, in this article, we will try to analyze when the servers might be up again.

Note - This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

When might GTA Online PlayStation servers be up again?

The PlayStation Network outage has disrupted millions of GTA Online players possibly. As can be seen in the X post above, Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) has addressed users experiencing issues with PSN.

As mentioned, no clear window has been provided officially as to when this PSN server outage will be fixed. As of this writing, that is February 8, 2025, 11:28 am UTC, the PSN servers are still down.

Back on October 1, 2024, PlayStation servers went out in a similar manner, and that outage lasted for around seven to eight hours. We could make a rough estimate based on that occurrence, but it has already been longer than that, given the timing of the X post above.

That said, Sony is working to fix the problems and servers might be live again around 5:30 pm UTC on February 8, 2025. However, readers should note that this is just speculation, and it could take even more or less time for the outage to be resolved.

But as no clear window has been provided officially, there is no way to tell exactly when GTA Online PlayStation servers will be back up.

What can GTA Online PlayStation users do in the meantime?

Screenshot of the PSN Service Status page at the time of this writing (Image via PlayStation)

In the meantime, those affected can keep checking the PSN Service Status website at frequent intervals to see if the issues persist or have been fixed.

Here is the link to the website: PSN Service Status

Although the website mentions that users might have difficulty launching games (due to the outage), users can play Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, as it can be accessed without an internet connection. That being said, it should be noted that one still needs a PSN account to play games on PS4 or PS5.

Screenshot of the PSN Service Status page at the time of this writing (Image via PlayStation)

As for PC and Xbox consoles, Rockstar's Service Status website shows that GTA Online server status is fine from their end, so there shouldn't be such problems on these platforms.

Here is the link to Rockstar's Server Status website.

